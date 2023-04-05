This Was Brainerd - April 5

APRIL 5

20 years ago (2003)

Just a few years ago Clow Stamping was expanding and hiring to meet booming customer demands. Now an economic slowdown, the 9/11 attacks, steel tariffs and rising employee health costs all hit in successive waves. Employees were laid off but the company still lost $2 million last year. Workers will now be asked to pay a portion of their health premiums.

30 years ago (1993)

The Warrior boys' shot putter, Nate Pederson, set a meet record at the conference indoor track meet with a toss of 55-1.5. The boys team finished sixth. On the girl's side, Brainerd finished second, with Raina Kiewel winning the long jump with a leap of 16-3.5. Turena Johnson was second in the 1600 meters and Jayna Mathieu second in the 400.

40 years ago (1983)

The state's economic woes have hit Brainerd Community College's summer theater program. With regret, college president C.J. Heine said he was forced to cut the summer theater from three productions to one this year. Bob Dryden, who runs the summer program, says the move “is destroying the quality of the theater.”

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Entertainment on Saturday! Dance at Dirck's Hillside, music by the Jolly Fishermen. (Rock n' roll April 5 to Virg and the Eldorados.) Dance at Red's Tavern – music by Johhnie and Eddie Theien. Dance at Little Pine, music by Lyle and his Ramblers. Door prizes.

80 years ago (1943)

(Adv.) Playing this afternoon at the Paramount Theatre: See the Dead End Kids starring in “Kid Dynamite.” Also featuring William Boyd as Hopalong Cassidy in “Undercover Man.” Includes Chapter 11 of the thrilling action serial, “Perils of the Royal Canadian Mounted.”

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) The people of Brainerd are getting better dentistry . . . and we keep getting busier and busier. We are offering you better dental service at a very low cost. Artistic plates and bridges that will improve your facial expression. Guaranteed 22K gold crown and bridgework - $6 and $7 per tooth. The Dr. Burrill Dentists – Lyceum Theatre Bldg.

