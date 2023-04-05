This Was Brainerd - April 5

APRIL 5
20 years ago (2003)
Just a few years ago Clow Stamping was expanding and hiring to meet booming customer demands. Now an economic slowdown, the 9/11 attacks, steel tariffs and rising employee health costs all hit in successive waves. Employees were laid off but the company still lost $2 million last year. Workers will now be asked to pay a portion of their health premiums.
30 years ago (1993)
The Warrior boys' shot putter, Nate Pederson, set a meet record at the conference indoor track meet with a toss of 55-1.5. The boys team finished sixth. On the girl's side, Brainerd finished second, with Raina Kiewel winning the long jump with a leap of 16-3.5. Turena Johnson was second in the 1600 meters and Jayna Mathieu second in the 400.
40 years ago (1983)
The state's economic woes have hit Brainerd Community College's summer theater program. With regret, college president C.J. Heine said he was forced to cut the summer theater from three productions to one this year. Bob Dryden, who runs the summer program, says the move “is destroying the quality of the theater.”
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Entertainment on Saturday! Dance at Dirck's Hillside, music by the Jolly Fishermen. (Rock n' roll April 5 to Virg and the Eldorados.) Dance at Red's Tavern – music by Johhnie and Eddie Theien. Dance at Little Pine, music by Lyle and his Ramblers. Door prizes.
80 years ago (1943)
(Adv.) Playing this afternoon at the Paramount Theatre: See the Dead End Kids starring in “Kid Dynamite.” Also featuring William Boyd as Hopalong Cassidy in “Undercover Man.” Includes Chapter 11 of the thrilling action serial, “Perils of the Royal Canadian Mounted.”
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) The people of Brainerd are getting better dentistry . . . and we keep getting busier and busier. We are offering you better dental service at a very low cost. Artistic plates and bridges that will improve your facial expression. Guaranteed 22K gold crown and bridgework - $6 and $7 per tooth. The Dr. Burrill Dentists – Lyceum Theatre Bldg.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.