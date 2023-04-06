This Was Brainerd - April 6

APRIL 6

20 years ago (2003)

Gov. Tim Pawlenty will host the first Governor's Deer Hunting Opener in November in the Brainerd area. He made the announcement at a Minn. Deer Hunter's Assn. meeting at Breezy Point. “Deer hunting is an important tradition in Minnesota,” Pawlenty said. He will be hunting on an 80-acre parcel near Bar Harbor.

30 years ago (1993)

Many area adults have a vision for a children's museum in Brainerd. Jerry Ring, co-chair of the Children's Museum Committee, updated the city council on the status of that vision. Ring said that the museum would require a budget of $100,000 and a building of about 10,000 square feet, though no site has been established.

40 years ago (1983)

Warrior boys' basketball co-captains Tim Martin and Rick White were named to the all-conference team, and Martin, Brainerd's leading scorer, was named MVP at the team's season-ending potluck banquet. Local Realtor John Pecarich was honored by the team for his volunteer efforts in coaching post and inside play.

60 years ago (1963)

Mike Garvey and Jean Brittany have both been declared winners of Northwest Paper Co. scholarships, renewable for four years, which pay all tuition and lab fees, plus all books. Garvey was named a winner earlier this week and Brittany an alternate, but Northwest decided to make an additional award and Brittany got it.

80 years ago (1943)

Ice cakes in the Mississippi, driven by rising flood waters on Sunday, carried away a steel and wooden bridge spanning the river one-half mile north of Fort Ripley, 17 miles south of Brainerd. The bridge was a county owned structure on a county road. The ice jam moved swiftly down the river pushed by water that rose a foot during the day.

100 years ago (1923)

March was a light month in terms of marriage licenses, the total issued in the county reaching only seven. The Lenten season, which entirely covered this period, is given as the reason, although Cupid seems to have been loafing on the job since the first of the year.

