50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - April 6

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

TWB.jpg
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

APRIL 6

20 years ago (2003)

Gov. Tim Pawlenty will host the first Governor's Deer Hunting Opener in November in the Brainerd area. He made the announcement at a Minn. Deer Hunter's Assn. meeting at Breezy Point. “Deer hunting is an important tradition in Minnesota,” Pawlenty said. He will be hunting on an 80-acre parcel near Bar Harbor.

30 years ago (1993)

Many area adults have a vision for a children's museum in Brainerd. Jerry Ring, co-chair of the Children's Museum Committee, updated the city council on the status of that vision. Ring said that the museum would require a budget of $100,000 and a building of about 10,000 square feet, though no site has been established.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1983)

Warrior boys' basketball co-captains Tim Martin and Rick White were named to the all-conference team, and Martin, Brainerd's leading scorer, was named MVP at the team's season-ending potluck banquet. Local Realtor John Pecarich was honored by the team for his volunteer efforts in coaching post and inside play.

60 years ago (1963)

Mike Garvey and Jean Brittany have both been declared winners of Northwest Paper Co. scholarships, renewable for four years, which pay all tuition and lab fees, plus all books. Garvey was named a winner earlier this week and Brittany an alternate, but Northwest decided to make an additional award and Brittany got it.

80 years ago (1943)

Ice cakes in the Mississippi, driven by rising flood waters on Sunday, carried away a steel and wooden bridge spanning the river one-half mile north of Fort Ripley, 17 miles south of Brainerd. The bridge was a county owned structure on a county road. The ice jam moved swiftly down the river pushed by water that rose a foot during the day.

100 years ago (1923)

March was a light month in terms of marriage licenses, the total issued in the county reaching only seven. The Lenten season, which entirely covered this period, is given as the reason, although Cupid seems to have been loafing on the job since the first of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More TWB
BusinessTWB.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 5
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 05, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Students with their science fair project.
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 4
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
0121twb-first-national.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 3
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 03, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: C. Elmer Anderson
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore from the Cuyuna Range
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: Snowy train in 1922 Brainerd.
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: Paramount Theater in downtown Brainerd.
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: Downtown Brainerd, looking down Laurel Street at the South Sixth Street intesection. Brainerd City Hall is on the left.
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: The Northern Pacific Sanitarium in Brainerd.
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department by Brainerd City Hall that was later used for the Senior Center. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Northern Pacific Railroad shops in Brainerd.
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
Piano students at a recital.
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for April 5
April 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Nails in your soil? Human hair to deter pests? Is there any truth to these gardening myths?
April 02, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
A man shovels grain that spilled from a truck.
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 1
April 01, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Maggie Cedarberg
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Wild and Crazy Days with Grampa
April 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A man in a play poses next to a fireplace.
Arts and Entertainment
‘Underneath the Lintel’ One man’s inspirational quest
April 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Piano students at a recital.
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for April 5
April 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Warrior baseball catcher Jonathan Benson practices throwing.
Prep
Baseball: Older Warriors hope to surprise this spring
April 05, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom