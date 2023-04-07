This Was Brainerd - April 7

APRIL 7

20 years ago (2003)

For now, Brainerd won't be extending water and sewer on Riverside Drive. After two hours of often emotional discussion, the project failed after no council member made a motion either to approve or deny the project. However, the council has six months in which to resurrect it. The $2.6 million project is part of an overall 10-part, $18 million project.

30 years ago (1993)

Poor enforcement of safety policies and an inadequate ventilation system are to blame for a dozen cases of asthma and respiratory problems at the Trus Joist MacMillan wood plant near Deerwood. The company president and COO said the problem – now corrected – was traced to a chemical in an adhesive used in the oriented strand lumber.

40 years ago (1983)

The hopes of the city council that a compromise could be reached with the state on fluoridation have been dashed. Jack Graham, the city's fluoridation attorney, received a letter from the governor's office saying the matter would continue to be handled by the state health department. This means if Brainerd doesn't fluoridate, the state will take legal action.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Three days only at the Brainerd Theatre! The greatest story of love and faith the world has ever known - “The Robe,” starring Richard Burton, Jean Simmons, Victor Mature and Michael Rennie. Secure your Pastor discount tickets at your local church.

80 years ago (1943)

Tentative plans for establishment of a public market in Brainerd this spring and summer were discussed by the Civilian Defense Committee yesterday. It would allow for the disposal of surplus fruits and vegetables to aid consumers in wartime canning. Location is to be determined later.

100 years ago (1923)

The most important business is that of feeding the hungry. The members of the Business and Professional Women's Club are efficient in this matter and will serve a supper of sugar cured ham, baked beans, sandwiches, pickles, doughnuts and coffee. They'll have a candy sale, too. Starts at 4 p.m. at the YMCA.

