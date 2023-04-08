This Was Brainerd - April 8

APRIL 8

20 years ago (2003)

Ten minutes after U.S. Marines helped Iraqis topple a 40-foot statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad today, Walt Straka, 83, and Henry Peck, 82, placed a wreath in front of the tank at the National Guard Armory in Brainerd. The two survivors of the Bataan Death March remembered their comrades of 61 years ago in less glorious days.

30 years ago (1993)

Anderson Bros. Construction Co. has received final approval to operate a gravel mining operation in Maple Grove Twp. After several meetings and many hours of debate the county planning commission voted 3-1 to grant the five-year permit. A group of neighbors who have been fighting the pit operation said they will appeal the decision.

40 years ago (1983)

The fate of three of the five Brainerd teachers who were laid off by board budget cuts – including Tom Younghans, head hockey coach – may have changed after a recommendation of a hearing officer. The officer said Younghans, Janell Carlson and Gary Davis should be retained. The other two can be put on unrequested leave.

60 years ago (1963)

Harold Knutson, off-duty Brainerd policeman, and his sister figured out who crashed a stolen car into the Mill Ave. bridge. The sister saw the crash and told Harold about the youth who drove it, then disappeared. Breaking up a fight in downtown the next day, Harold noted one of the boys fit the description. The boy confessed to stealing and crashing the car.

80 years ago (1943)

Voters of Brainerd turned out in light numbers for the municipal and school board election, with 2,178 voting out of 4,582 registered voters. The totals in the 1st Ward of the school board election ended in a tie. Incumbent Louis Hohman and challenger Charles Fleischer each got 122 votes. Incumbents in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th school board wards were unopposed.

100 years ago (1923)

When the stork paid a double visit to the home of Frank Barnes, a Civil War veteran aged 79, Barnes was surprised and then bursting with happiness. His wife, age 36, delivered a girl weighing 7-3/4 pounds and a boy of 8 pounds. Barnes, a veteran of the 148th Illinois Infantry, has 10 children by his first wife, and his wife has three children by her first husband.

