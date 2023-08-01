This Was Brainerd - Aug. 1

AUGUST 1

20 years ago (2003)

At 6-2, and 185 pounds, Carl Sneep looks older than 15 when he's on the mound. He got promoted to the VFW sophomore baseball team and pitched Brainerd into the state tournament with an 11-1 District 6 victory over St. Cloud. He was backed by solid defense and a 10-hit attack, including a grand slam by Devin Roberts.

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd rookie driver Nate Thiesse held off veteran Dan Jacobs of Clearwater to win his first Street Stock feature at North Central Speedway. Thiesse assumed the lead on lap 5, but Jacobs captured the lead on lap 8. After a restart, Thiesse regained the lead and held on to the finish. Greg Lindberg of Baxter was third.

40 years ago (1983)

The DNR was using dogs to comb the woods east of Aitkin today for two bobcats that attacked a rural McGregor man. The 19-year-old was returning from a late party when a flat tire forced him to walk home. The bobcats attacked, scratching him badly. Rabies is a possibility.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Try Our Crazy Days Specials! Hot Bread – loaf 15 cents; Cookies – 5 doz. for $1.00 – no limit; Hamburger Buns – 4 doz. for $1.00 – no limit; Extra Special for French Donuts – doz. 39 cents. Cox's Retail Bakery – Laurel Street.

80 years ago (1943)

The state attorney general informed the Brainerd school board that they must hold a special election to decide whether they will continue as a special school district or change to the independent school district program. The special district has ten members, two from each of the five city wards. An independent district has six members elected at large.

100 years ago (1923)

The work of the local sheriff's office is varied, and usually involves “getting their man.” But in this case it meant “getting their cows.” The Fredstrom Dairy was missing 21 cows, either run away or stolen. Deputy Sheriff Ted Nesheim was put on the hunt. He spotted hoof prints in their pasture and tracked them into nearby woods, finding all 21 less than a mile away.