This Was Brainerd - Aug. 1

AUGUST 1
20 years ago (2003)
At 6-2, and 185 pounds, Carl Sneep looks older than 15 when he's on the mound. He got promoted to the VFW sophomore baseball team and pitched Brainerd into the state tournament with an 11-1 District 6 victory over St. Cloud. He was backed by solid defense and a 10-hit attack, including a grand slam by Devin Roberts.
30 years ago (1993)
Brainerd rookie driver Nate Thiesse held off veteran Dan Jacobs of Clearwater to win his first Street Stock feature at North Central Speedway. Thiesse assumed the lead on lap 5, but Jacobs captured the lead on lap 8. After a restart, Thiesse regained the lead and held on to the finish. Greg Lindberg of Baxter was third.
40 years ago (1983)
The DNR was using dogs to comb the woods east of Aitkin today for two bobcats that attacked a rural McGregor man. The 19-year-old was returning from a late party when a flat tire forced him to walk home. The bobcats attacked, scratching him badly. Rabies is a possibility.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Try Our Crazy Days Specials! Hot Bread – loaf 15 cents; Cookies – 5 doz. for $1.00 – no limit; Hamburger Buns – 4 doz. for $1.00 – no limit; Extra Special for French Donuts – doz. 39 cents. Cox's Retail Bakery – Laurel Street.
80 years ago (1943)
The state attorney general informed the Brainerd school board that they must hold a special election to decide whether they will continue as a special school district or change to the independent school district program. The special district has ten members, two from each of the five city wards. An independent district has six members elected at large.
100 years ago (1923)
The work of the local sheriff's office is varied, and usually involves “getting their man.” But in this case it meant “getting their cows.” The Fredstrom Dairy was missing 21 cows, either run away or stolen. Deputy Sheriff Ted Nesheim was put on the hunt. He spotted hoof prints in their pasture and tracked them into nearby woods, finding all 21 less than a mile away.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.