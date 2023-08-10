Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - Aug. 10

This Was Brainerd - Aug. 10

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Three riders on horseback stop in front of a resort on Gull Lake.
By Terry McCollough
August 10, 2023

AUGUST 10

20 years ago (2003)

Mike Shogren pitched a one-hitter but the Brainerd Bees lost to the Blaine Fusion 1-0 in the Region 7B amateur baseball tournament. Blaine scored an unearned run when a batter reached on an error, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on an infield out. The Bees, meanwhile, had six hits and left eight men on base.

A woman shows off her flowers at the Minnesota State Fair.
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 9
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
By  Terry McCollough
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 8
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
2d ago
By  Terry McCollough
Members of the Minnesota National Guard train at Camp Ripley.
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 7
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
3d ago
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

After months of fierce debate, the county board has voted 3-2 to purchase the MnDOT complex on Laurel Street in Brainerd for $275,000 – the cost of demolition and asbestos removal. The site had been appraised at $1.2 million. Once again, Mary Koep and Art Wagner were opposed.

40 years ago (1983)

(Edit.) We have written with some frequency about the federal government's destructive policy of spending more than it takes in for revenue, and compared this irresponsibility to what happens when families do it. The result is financial failure. The federal debt today is over $1.3 trillion.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Try our cool, screened-in family patio with picnic tables! Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, French Fries and Shakes – just 19 cents each – plus all the pickles and onions you want. Chicken or Shrimp Dinners – just 99 cents. Mickey's Drive-In, on Hwy 371 North – across from the Gull Drive-In Theatre.

80 years ago (1943)

The Brainerd baseball team lost to Camp Ripley yesterday by a score of 6-2. Corp. Kimmel again had control of his opponents, striking out 14 Brainerd batsmen. Kermit Thiesse, pitching for Brainerd, fanned 12 Camp players. The Camp players managed just one hit.

100 years ago (1923)

In municipal court Michael Miller of St. Cloud was found guilty of reckless driving and paid a fine of $50. Miller lost control of his auto at the corner of Oak and S. 7th Streets, colliding with two pedestrians. He injured George Gendron, knocking him down, and rendered Fayette Hackett unconscious.

8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
