This Was Brainerd - Aug. 10

AUGUST 10

20 years ago (2003)

Mike Shogren pitched a one-hitter but the Brainerd Bees lost to the Blaine Fusion 1-0 in the Region 7B amateur baseball tournament. Blaine scored an unearned run when a batter reached on an error, stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on an infield out. The Bees, meanwhile, had six hits and left eight men on base.

30 years ago (1993)

After months of fierce debate, the county board has voted 3-2 to purchase the MnDOT complex on Laurel Street in Brainerd for $275,000 – the cost of demolition and asbestos removal. The site had been appraised at $1.2 million. Once again, Mary Koep and Art Wagner were opposed.

40 years ago (1983)

(Edit.) We have written with some frequency about the federal government's destructive policy of spending more than it takes in for revenue, and compared this irresponsibility to what happens when families do it. The result is financial failure. The federal debt today is over $1.3 trillion.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Try our cool, screened-in family patio with picnic tables! Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, French Fries and Shakes – just 19 cents each – plus all the pickles and onions you want. Chicken or Shrimp Dinners – just 99 cents. Mickey's Drive-In, on Hwy 371 North – across from the Gull Drive-In Theatre.

80 years ago (1943)

The Brainerd baseball team lost to Camp Ripley yesterday by a score of 6-2. Corp. Kimmel again had control of his opponents, striking out 14 Brainerd batsmen. Kermit Thiesse, pitching for Brainerd, fanned 12 Camp players. The Camp players managed just one hit.

100 years ago (1923)

In municipal court Michael Miller of St. Cloud was found guilty of reckless driving and paid a fine of $50. Miller lost control of his auto at the corner of Oak and S. 7th Streets, colliding with two pedestrians. He injured George Gendron, knocking him down, and rendered Fayette Hackett unconscious.