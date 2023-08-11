This Was Brainerd - Aug. 11

AUGUST 11

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Today, it's hard to imagine the statewide and national attention when the Seifert quadruplets – Minnesota's first – were born in Sleepy Eye, Minn. in 1950. Paul Bunyan Center opened at the same time, and in 1953 the 3-year-olds visited Paul and Babe. The quads, now 53, visited the center today to say a nostalgic farewell as it closes.

30 years ago (1993)

The second truck load of Mississippi Mission flood relief donations from Brainerd almost couldn't find a place to go. Originally headed for Hannibal, Missouri, where the first truck went, it was rerouted to the stricken town of Wright City when Hannibal said they had run out of storage space for relief supplies.

40 years ago (1983)

An apologetic thief who promised to “straighten out” his life has today returned $2,000 worth of equipment he stole last month from the Gull Drive-In Theatre. The repentant burglar is the second this week to return stolen loot, according to investigator Frank Ball of the Sheriff's Dept. The man said he'd try to get his accomplice to return his half of the loot.

60 years ago (1963)

Look at Hwy 371 on a 1963 map of Minnesota. Between Crow Wing and Fort Ripley there's a small dot marked Lennox. What used to be Albion became Lennox in 1886, and it got a post office in 1904. It had a depot and a couple of stores. The station was torn down and the little town faded away in 1946. But it's still on the map – for now.

80 years ago (1943)

Capt. John Stewart Muir is yet another member of the 194th Tank Battalion who is a prisoner of the Japanese in Osaka, Japan. Word was sent to his wife at their home in Laguna Beach, Calif., then forwarded here as she is a guest of Mrs. Walter Wieland at her summer cottage on Lake Hubert.

100 years ago (1923)

Farmers from Wadena, Motley, Little Falls, Aitkin, and from every township in Crow Wing County attended the Alfalfa and Soils Day program at the Crow Wing experimental farm yesterday. It is estimated that more than 400 were in attendance. The main speaker talked of alfalfa raising on sandy-lands.