This Was Brainerd - Aug. 11

AUGUST 11
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Today, it's hard to imagine the statewide and national attention when the Seifert quadruplets – Minnesota's first – were born in Sleepy Eye, Minn. in 1950. Paul Bunyan Center opened at the same time, and in 1953 the 3-year-olds visited Paul and Babe. The quads, now 53, visited the center today to say a nostalgic farewell as it closes.
30 years ago (1993)
The second truck load of Mississippi Mission flood relief donations from Brainerd almost couldn't find a place to go. Originally headed for Hannibal, Missouri, where the first truck went, it was rerouted to the stricken town of Wright City when Hannibal said they had run out of storage space for relief supplies.
40 years ago (1983)
An apologetic thief who promised to “straighten out” his life has today returned $2,000 worth of equipment he stole last month from the Gull Drive-In Theatre. The repentant burglar is the second this week to return stolen loot, according to investigator Frank Ball of the Sheriff's Dept. The man said he'd try to get his accomplice to return his half of the loot.
60 years ago (1963)
Look at Hwy 371 on a 1963 map of Minnesota. Between Crow Wing and Fort Ripley there's a small dot marked Lennox. What used to be Albion became Lennox in 1886, and it got a post office in 1904. It had a depot and a couple of stores. The station was torn down and the little town faded away in 1946. But it's still on the map – for now.
80 years ago (1943)
Capt. John Stewart Muir is yet another member of the 194th Tank Battalion who is a prisoner of the Japanese in Osaka, Japan. Word was sent to his wife at their home in Laguna Beach, Calif., then forwarded here as she is a guest of Mrs. Walter Wieland at her summer cottage on Lake Hubert.
100 years ago (1923)
Farmers from Wadena, Motley, Little Falls, Aitkin, and from every township in Crow Wing County attended the Alfalfa and Soils Day program at the Crow Wing experimental farm yesterday. It is estimated that more than 400 were in attendance. The main speaker talked of alfalfa raising on sandy-lands.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.