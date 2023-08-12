Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - Aug. 13

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A husband and wife receive a medal for their son, who was missing in action during World Ward II.
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert DeJarlais, Milaca, received the Silver Star citation presented for their son, Staff Sgt. Nels DeJarlais, who is missing in action in North Africa. The presentation was made by Brig. Gen. Paul Clemens at Camp Ripley. Major Gen. E.A. Walsh, state adjutant general, was also attending.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

AUGUST 12

20 years ago (2003)

Approval yesterday of a $3.3 million FAA grant for the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport means that work will continue on what will become the main runway at the airport. “We're excited about it,” said airport manager Steve Sievek. It's the beginning of what will cost $15 million in federal funds for the 6,500-foot runway.

Read More TWB
Kids ride a rollercoaster at Paul Bunyan Land.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 11
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Three riders on horseback stop in front of a resort on Gull Lake.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 10
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
2d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A woman shows off her flowers at the Minnesota State Fair.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 9
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
3d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

With a little money, the Crow Wing County Youth Center could fix its roof problems. A few more bucks would upgrade the restrooms. And then there are staff costs and insurance. Up to now the Youth Center got by with in-kind donations, but today they need cash.

40 years ago (1983)

Kris Sanda of Staples was among the final seven members appointed to the new Minnesota Racing Commission by Gov. Rudy Perpich. She is one of four women on the nine-member panel. Former Gov. C. Elmer Anderson of Brainerd was previously named as a panel member.

60 years ago (1963)

The school board has instructed its architect to prepare working drawings to be used in calling for bids on a new junior college building. Jim McNutt, architect, said the building will cost an estimated $530,000. The earliest that bids could be received would be about November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) Mr. and Mrs. Norbert DeJarlais, Milaca, received the Silver Star citation presented for their son, Staff Sgt. Nels DeJarlais, who is missing in action in North Africa. The presentation was made by Brig. Gen. Paul Clemens at Camp Ripley. Major Gen. E.A. Walsh, state adjutant general, was also attending.

100 years ago (1923)

Daniel Marken, of 618 N. 9th Street, was arraigned in court this morning on a charge of disorderly conduct in accosting a number of women and girls on the streets of Brainerd over the past two weeks. The case is continued to allow for a sanity hearing. He is represented by C.A. Ryan of the M.E and C.A Ryan law firm.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
081023-ask-a-trooper-tires.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: How important are good tires?
1d ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
The exterior of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office in summer.
Local
Sheriff’s office seeks additional social worker for mental health calls
2d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
A flyer for the Elbow Convention at Shep's on 6th in downtown Brainerd.
Arts and Entertainment
Elbow Convention returns Aug. 25-26 to downtown Brainerd
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A man shakes a Scout's hand at a meeting.
Local
Brainerd girl partners with VFW on Eagle Scout project
12h ago
 · 
By  Sue Sterling
23267-10 Kevin Boyles (1).jpg
Columns
Guest Opinion: Public school library book challenges
13h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Boyles | Brainerd School Board
A man on stage.
Local
Mayors Prayer Breakfast features PGA pro Wally Armstrong
13h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Map of drought conditions in Minnesota.
Local
Drought initiates water conservation effort in Brainerd
17h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report