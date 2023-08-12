This Was Brainerd - Aug. 13

AUGUST 12

20 years ago (2003)

Approval yesterday of a $3.3 million FAA grant for the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport means that work will continue on what will become the main runway at the airport. “We're excited about it,” said airport manager Steve Sievek. It's the beginning of what will cost $15 million in federal funds for the 6,500-foot runway.

30 years ago (1993)

With a little money, the Crow Wing County Youth Center could fix its roof problems. A few more bucks would upgrade the restrooms. And then there are staff costs and insurance. Up to now the Youth Center got by with in-kind donations, but today they need cash.

40 years ago (1983)

Kris Sanda of Staples was among the final seven members appointed to the new Minnesota Racing Commission by Gov. Rudy Perpich. She is one of four women on the nine-member panel. Former Gov. C. Elmer Anderson of Brainerd was previously named as a panel member.

60 years ago (1963)

The school board has instructed its architect to prepare working drawings to be used in calling for bids on a new junior college building. Jim McNutt, architect, said the building will cost an estimated $530,000. The earliest that bids could be received would be about November 1.

80 years ago (1943)

(Photo) Mr. and Mrs. Norbert DeJarlais, Milaca, received the Silver Star citation presented for their son, Staff Sgt. Nels DeJarlais, who is missing in action in North Africa. The presentation was made by Brig. Gen. Paul Clemens at Camp Ripley. Major Gen. E.A. Walsh, state adjutant general, was also attending.

100 years ago (1923)

Daniel Marken, of 618 N. 9th Street, was arraigned in court this morning on a charge of disorderly conduct in accosting a number of women and girls on the streets of Brainerd over the past two weeks. The case is continued to allow for a sanity hearing. He is represented by C.A. Ryan of the M.E and C.A Ryan law firm.