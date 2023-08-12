This Was Brainerd - Aug. 13

AUGUST 12
20 years ago (2003)
Approval yesterday of a $3.3 million FAA grant for the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport means that work will continue on what will become the main runway at the airport. “We're excited about it,” said airport manager Steve Sievek. It's the beginning of what will cost $15 million in federal funds for the 6,500-foot runway.
30 years ago (1993)
With a little money, the Crow Wing County Youth Center could fix its roof problems. A few more bucks would upgrade the restrooms. And then there are staff costs and insurance. Up to now the Youth Center got by with in-kind donations, but today they need cash.
40 years ago (1983)
Kris Sanda of Staples was among the final seven members appointed to the new Minnesota Racing Commission by Gov. Rudy Perpich. She is one of four women on the nine-member panel. Former Gov. C. Elmer Anderson of Brainerd was previously named as a panel member.
60 years ago (1963)
The school board has instructed its architect to prepare working drawings to be used in calling for bids on a new junior college building. Jim McNutt, architect, said the building will cost an estimated $530,000. The earliest that bids could be received would be about November 1.
80 years ago (1943)
(Photo) Mr. and Mrs. Norbert DeJarlais, Milaca, received the Silver Star citation presented for their son, Staff Sgt. Nels DeJarlais, who is missing in action in North Africa. The presentation was made by Brig. Gen. Paul Clemens at Camp Ripley. Major Gen. E.A. Walsh, state adjutant general, was also attending.
100 years ago (1923)
Daniel Marken, of 618 N. 9th Street, was arraigned in court this morning on a charge of disorderly conduct in accosting a number of women and girls on the streets of Brainerd over the past two weeks. The case is continued to allow for a sanity hearing. He is represented by C.A. Ryan of the M.E and C.A Ryan law firm.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.