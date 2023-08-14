This Was Brainerd - Aug. 14

AUGUST 14
20 years ago (2003)
When Loni Mohar of Brainerd connected her computer to the Internet Aug. 12 she received a message that her computer would shut down in 60 seconds. Then it did. She took it in for repairs, just another of hundreds of local computers infected with a virus that has spread around the world this week.
30 years ago (1993)
The Brainerd VFW baseball team advanced to the state tournament semifinals here by edging St. Paul Ran View 2-1, running their season record to 30-4. Tony Whitlock pitched a five-hitter. In the first tournament game, Brainerd advanced with a 6-1 victory over Rochester.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Former Brainerd High School gymnast Crystal Savage, who won a state individual title here, finished first in the nation in the all-around optionals at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. She placed first among 61 competitors in the 15 to 18-year-old Class I division.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Avoid the Rush With Our Get Ready for School Specials! Sweaters, shirts, boys' trousers and slacks – each, just 49 cents. That's “Crystal Cleaned,” finished, and pressed at the new Crystal Clean Jet Dry Cleaners – 819 Washington Street – Brainerd.
80 years ago (1943)
The coming all-state blackout was discussed at a well attended meeting at the Nisswa town hall. The fact that many summer cottages here are occupied and resorts in full swing will require air raid wardens to re-draft their territories. The exercise will occur the week of Aug. 22 and requires a total blackout with all traffic stopped.
100 years ago (1923)
F.A. Miller of Riverton, a famous truck gardener operating 240 acres there, stopped in Brainerd today. He told the Dispatch he has five people working on his farm and sells $50 to $100 worth of produce regularly to dealers in Brainerd and the Range. He markets cabbage, corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, beans and more.
