This Was Brainerd - Aug. 15

AUGUST 15
20 years ago (2003)
When Lans Hamilton first started hunting deer in this area in 1945 there was only an occasional tree stand. Now he said lumber boxes and tree houses are common, along with the litter they bring. “It's completely out of hand,” he said. The county is proposing a ban on permanent deer stands on county land and will hold a public hearing.
30 years ago (1993)
Leave it to Ron and Bill Lindner to return bragging rights back to the U.S. in the Kenora Bass Challenge on Lake of the Woods. They won the Canadian catch-and-release tournament with a two-day total of 34.36 pounds of bass. Finishing 7th were Al and Jim Lindner with 31.7 pounds.
40 years ago (1983)
Zaundra Cowger, an elementary school teacher from Nisswa, has returned from the first Minnesota Newspaper in Education graduate program to be held in the state. She was sponsored by the Brainerd Dispatch and receives graduate credit toward her advanced degree.
60 years ago (1963)
Employment in Brainerd set an all-time high during July, according to Fred Ferguson, manager of the state employment office here. Figures show that 5,298 people were employed. This is 29 higher than the previous record set in May of 1959. The biggest gain was 30 in the trade category.
80 years ago (1943)
Miss Margaret Gronquist, 22, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Gronquist, was chosen “Miss Brainerd 1943” in the Jaycee sponsored contest held last night on the stage at the Paramount Theatre. Miss Gronquist is employed at Washington High School. She will compete in the Miss Minnesota contest on Aug. 15.
100 years ago (1923)
Rotarians and their ladies enjoyed the hospitality of Walter Cobban at his summer cottage on Gull Lake for their annual picnic. Among the water sports provided, Dr. R.A. Beise furnished new thrills with his high powered motor boat. The craft, with an aeroplane engine, took passengers around the lake at a 40 mph speed.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.