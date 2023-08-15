This Was Brainerd - Aug. 15

AUGUST 15

20 years ago (2003)

When Lans Hamilton first started hunting deer in this area in 1945 there was only an occasional tree stand. Now he said lumber boxes and tree houses are common, along with the litter they bring. “It's completely out of hand,” he said. The county is proposing a ban on permanent deer stands on county land and will hold a public hearing.

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave it to Ron and Bill Lindner to return bragging rights back to the U.S. in the Kenora Bass Challenge on Lake of the Woods. They won the Canadian catch-and-release tournament with a two-day total of 34.36 pounds of bass. Finishing 7th were Al and Jim Lindner with 31.7 pounds.

40 years ago (1983)

Zaundra Cowger, an elementary school teacher from Nisswa, has returned from the first Minnesota Newspaper in Education graduate program to be held in the state. She was sponsored by the Brainerd Dispatch and receives graduate credit toward her advanced degree.

60 years ago (1963)

Employment in Brainerd set an all-time high during July, according to Fred Ferguson, manager of the state employment office here. Figures show that 5,298 people were employed. This is 29 higher than the previous record set in May of 1959. The biggest gain was 30 in the trade category.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

Miss Margaret Gronquist, 22, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Gronquist, was chosen “Miss Brainerd 1943” in the Jaycee sponsored contest held last night on the stage at the Paramount Theatre. Miss Gronquist is employed at Washington High School. She will compete in the Miss Minnesota contest on Aug. 15.

100 years ago (1923)

Rotarians and their ladies enjoyed the hospitality of Walter Cobban at his summer cottage on Gull Lake for their annual picnic. Among the water sports provided, Dr. R.A. Beise furnished new thrills with his high powered motor boat. The craft, with an aeroplane engine, took passengers around the lake at a 40 mph speed.