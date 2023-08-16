This Was Brainerd - Aug. 16

AUGUST 16
20 years ago (2003)
Dale Holmquist, Jr., of Brainerd has gone to the NHRA races at BIR for the past 10 years. But this year will be different. Normally, celebrities were chosen to say, “Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.” A race fan since age 5, Holmquist, 36, has been chosen as the official starter this year and gets to say those famous words.
30 years ago (1993)
Yesterday, Martha Cox looked on as children swam at the Brainerd YMCA pool. Cox, a swimming instructor at the YMCA, received the Brainerd Exchange Club's “Book of Golden Deeds” award, as well as the YMCA Award, for her many volunteer activities.
40 years ago (1983)
The Water and Light board's handling of the Public Utility Fund was the subject of criticism by an accountants report, and drew a 10-page defense by the board at a city council meeting. At issue is whether water and light applies profits first to retire bonds, then directing surplus funds into the city's general fund.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) See it tonight at the Brainerd Theatre. “PT 109,” The fantastic adventure of a young fellow from Boston named John F. Kennedy. Starring Cliff Robertson as JFK, and co-starring Ty Hardin, James Gregory and Robert Culp. Filmed under the personal supervision of Jack Warner.
80 years ago (1943)
Disappointed easterners today postponed a hope of gasoline relief, while motorists in the midwest and southwest prepared to get along on 25 percent less gas starting tomorrow. Three government agencies noted the reduction in Class A, B and C ration coupons. Gas for buses, taxis and trucks will not be cut.
100 years ago (1923)
Daniel Marken, charged with molesting young girls and older women on numerous occasions, was adjudged insane in probate court yesterday afternoon. Two doctors examined Marken and reported that he was mentally incompetent to stand trial. He will be committed to a state insane hospital.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.