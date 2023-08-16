This Was Brainerd - Aug. 16

AUGUST 16

20 years ago (2003)

Dale Holmquist, Jr., of Brainerd has gone to the NHRA races at BIR for the past 10 years. But this year will be different. Normally, celebrities were chosen to say, “Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.” A race fan since age 5, Holmquist, 36, has been chosen as the official starter this year and gets to say those famous words.

30 years ago (1993)

Yesterday, Martha Cox looked on as children swam at the Brainerd YMCA pool. Cox, a swimming instructor at the YMCA, received the Brainerd Exchange Club's “Book of Golden Deeds” award, as well as the YMCA Award, for her many volunteer activities.

40 years ago (1983)

The Water and Light board's handling of the Public Utility Fund was the subject of criticism by an accountants report, and drew a 10-page defense by the board at a city council meeting. At issue is whether water and light applies profits first to retire bonds, then directing surplus funds into the city's general fund.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) See it tonight at the Brainerd Theatre. “PT 109,” The fantastic adventure of a young fellow from Boston named John F. Kennedy. Starring Cliff Robertson as JFK, and co-starring Ty Hardin, James Gregory and Robert Culp. Filmed under the personal supervision of Jack Warner.

80 years ago (1943)

Disappointed easterners today postponed a hope of gasoline relief, while motorists in the midwest and southwest prepared to get along on 25 percent less gas starting tomorrow. Three government agencies noted the reduction in Class A, B and C ration coupons. Gas for buses, taxis and trucks will not be cut.

100 years ago (1923)

Daniel Marken, charged with molesting young girls and older women on numerous occasions, was adjudged insane in probate court yesterday afternoon. Two doctors examined Marken and reported that he was mentally incompetent to stand trial. He will be committed to a state insane hospital.