This Was Brainerd - Aug. 17

AUGUST 17

20 years ago (2003)

It was set to be a strange night at North Central Speedway when the lights went out just before the feature races. Electricians determined a squirrel was the culprit. The Super Stock feature had racing that one would not call “gentlemanly,” with six re-starts before Tim O'Brien won his second straight feature.

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria defeated Brainerd 3-1 in the semifinals of the state VFW baseball tournament, then went on to beat South St. Paul 12-11 for the state title. Brainerd bounced back to defeat Hibbing by a score of 4-1 to take third place. The VFW tournament was hosted by Brainerd.

40 years ago (1983)

(Adv.) Moving Sale Specials! Brand new 1983 Dodge Colts (Base models, while supply lasts) $4,848, plus freight, tax and license. This car has EPA Estimated MPG of 40, and Estimated Highway MPG of 54. Tanner Motors – 217 Washington Street – Brainerd.

60 years ago (1963)

County fair officials had predicted that 20,000 people would attend the four-day event, but temps dropping to 40 degrees last night brought down attendance to 22,764 compared to last year's record of 23,689. Until the cold wave, attendance had been running well ahead of record levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

Brainerd police today tell of a little boy, about eight, who had a “whale of a time” at the carnival here until somebody got suspicious. He spent lots of money, going on the rides, throwing baseballs and tossing rings, all paid for with $1 bills. Police investigated and found the boy had $20 – all taken from a neighbor's house.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) For 8 Days Only! California's Choice “Dried” Apricots – big 25-lb. Box - $3.58. This extraordinary bargain is offered by the following stores through special arrangement with the Calif. Prune and Apricot Assn. People's Supply Co., Kwality Grocery and 11 other fine stores.