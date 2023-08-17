This Was Brainerd - Aug. 17

AUGUST 17
20 years ago (2003)
It was set to be a strange night at North Central Speedway when the lights went out just before the feature races. Electricians determined a squirrel was the culprit. The Super Stock feature had racing that one would not call “gentlemanly,” with six re-starts before Tim O'Brien won his second straight feature.
30 years ago (1993)
Alexandria defeated Brainerd 3-1 in the semifinals of the state VFW baseball tournament, then went on to beat South St. Paul 12-11 for the state title. Brainerd bounced back to defeat Hibbing by a score of 4-1 to take third place. The VFW tournament was hosted by Brainerd.
40 years ago (1983)
(Adv.) Moving Sale Specials! Brand new 1983 Dodge Colts (Base models, while supply lasts) $4,848, plus freight, tax and license. This car has EPA Estimated MPG of 40, and Estimated Highway MPG of 54. Tanner Motors – 217 Washington Street – Brainerd.
60 years ago (1963)
County fair officials had predicted that 20,000 people would attend the four-day event, but temps dropping to 40 degrees last night brought down attendance to 22,764 compared to last year's record of 23,689. Until the cold wave, attendance had been running well ahead of record levels.
80 years ago (1943)
Brainerd police today tell of a little boy, about eight, who had a “whale of a time” at the carnival here until somebody got suspicious. He spent lots of money, going on the rides, throwing baseballs and tossing rings, all paid for with $1 bills. Police investigated and found the boy had $20 – all taken from a neighbor's house.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) For 8 Days Only! California's Choice “Dried” Apricots – big 25-lb. Box - $3.58. This extraordinary bargain is offered by the following stores through special arrangement with the Calif. Prune and Apricot Assn. People's Supply Co., Kwality Grocery and 11 other fine stores.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.