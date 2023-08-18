Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 18

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:00 AM

AUGUST 18

20 years ago (2003)

Brainerd's brief flirtation with the idea of a 2 a.m. bar closing time is over. President Jim Dehen declared the action failed after no one would second Gary Scheeler's motion to hold the third reading. Scheeler said at least two council members told him they were behind the move, but got “stage fright” at the last minute.

30 years ago (1993)

A major bonding project in Baxter hit a considerable snag, just as bids were about to be accepted for the first phase. The road project will cost more than anticipated and revenues will be lower. The road project can go ahead, but the related expansion of the Baxter Industrial Park is on hold.

40 years ago (1983)

A bullet struck a United Power Assn. truck near Outing but missed the two occupants, according to the sheriff's office. A 13-year-old boy has admitted firing the shot but said he wasn't aiming at the truck. The bullet went through the truck door and lodged in the seat supports.

60 years ago (1963)

Jerry Lyscio, who has been drafted by Nisswa's Great Central League champs for the playoffs, led Brainerd hitters with a .429 batting average. The fire-balling right-hander went 5-2 with 78 strikeouts in 56 innings. Catcher Bob Rofidal tied Lyscio in home runs with three each.

80 years ago (1943)

A shipment of 350 pounds of silk and nylon hosiery was made by the Brainerd Salvage Committee this week, said S.R. Hickerson, committee chair. This shipment brings a total salvage of silk and nylon sent in by Brainerd to 1,600 pounds.

100 years ago (1923)

Much credit is due the Water and Light Board for the fine appearance of the new park which has just been completed around the water tower at 6th and Main (Washington) Streets. They will add 23 varieties of plants, shrubs and flowers. There are 18 sprinklers to assure every inch of the park is watered.

First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
14/46: 
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Brainerd Dispatch archives
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
