This Was Brainerd - Aug. 18

AUGUST 18

20 years ago (2003)

Brainerd's brief flirtation with the idea of a 2 a.m. bar closing time is over. President Jim Dehen declared the action failed after no one would second Gary Scheeler's motion to hold the third reading. Scheeler said at least two council members told him they were behind the move, but got “stage fright” at the last minute.

30 years ago (1993)

A major bonding project in Baxter hit a considerable snag, just as bids were about to be accepted for the first phase. The road project will cost more than anticipated and revenues will be lower. The road project can go ahead, but the related expansion of the Baxter Industrial Park is on hold.

40 years ago (1983)

A bullet struck a United Power Assn. truck near Outing but missed the two occupants, according to the sheriff's office. A 13-year-old boy has admitted firing the shot but said he wasn't aiming at the truck. The bullet went through the truck door and lodged in the seat supports.

60 years ago (1963)

Jerry Lyscio, who has been drafted by Nisswa's Great Central League champs for the playoffs, led Brainerd hitters with a .429 batting average. The fire-balling right-hander went 5-2 with 78 strikeouts in 56 innings. Catcher Bob Rofidal tied Lyscio in home runs with three each.

80 years ago (1943)

A shipment of 350 pounds of silk and nylon hosiery was made by the Brainerd Salvage Committee this week, said S.R. Hickerson, committee chair. This shipment brings a total salvage of silk and nylon sent in by Brainerd to 1,600 pounds.

100 years ago (1923)

Much credit is due the Water and Light Board for the fine appearance of the new park which has just been completed around the water tower at 6th and Main (Washington) Streets. They will add 23 varieties of plants, shrubs and flowers. There are 18 sprinklers to assure every inch of the park is watered.