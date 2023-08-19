This Was Brainerd - Aug. 19

AUGUST 19

20 years ago (2003)

There will be no environmental impact statement for the proposed Wal-Mart Supercenter. In a 3-2 vote, the Baxter city council supported the recommendation from its Planning and Zoning committee that the development has no potential environmental effects. More than 120 people crowded city hall, about half in favor and half against the supercenter.

30 years ago (1993)

Crow Wing County Attorney Jack Graham recently appealed two civil cases he had filed against the county board. In both cases the respective judges had ruled against him in summary judgment, indicating they thought Graham didn't have a viable case. Graham is appealing one case to the Minn. Court of Appeals.

40 years ago (1983)

The BN Railroad has formally announced that it is seeking to abandon more rail lines in central and northern Minnesota. The most significant is the one that runs from Brainerd to Bemidji. Terry McGaughey, a Realtor from Pine River, says why not make a trail out of the old railroad right of way?

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Lenny Ettinger, at right, hands the keys to a parking meter collection scooter vehicle to Alvin Musolf, Brainerd's parking meter man. The little truck was purchased by the city council for $1,115 to help speed up the collection of money from the meters.

80 years ago (1943)

It was an industry of considerable importance to Brainerd and area farmers when Land O' Lakes built its $300,000 dried milk plant here last spring. The plant, the largest of its kind in Minnesota, started drying milk on June 1 and is processing 300,000 pounds of milk a day. That's 12 tons of dried milk a day for wartime needs.

100 years ago (1923)

Miss Thora Ingebritson, county nurse, is in need of a supply of clean white cloth, just odds and ends, to be used for bandages in her work. Anyone having such a supply and wishing to donate a part of it should telephone Miss Ingebritson and she will call for it.