Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - Aug. 2

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A photo of a railroad crossing sign.
The State Highway Dept. says the geographic center of the state is in Crow Wing State Park. But, the Minn. Conservation Dept. says it's 10 miles south of Brainerd on Hwy 371. To be specific, it's under the lower left arm of this railroad crossing sign where Chippewa Point Road meets Hwy 371.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

AUGUST 2

20 years ago (2003)

For the first time, Brainerd's three neighborhood groups – North Brainerd, Northeast Brainerd and Southeast Brainerd – will host individual events Tuesday in conjunction with the 20th National Night Out. Police Chief John Bolduc will attend all three. Last year a single event drew 300 people for food and live music at Gregory Park.

Read More TWB
TWBAugMall.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 1
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
23h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
With a fenced park area in the foreground, the three story brick Ransford hotel dominates the corner across the street.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 31
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
2d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A man holds a largemouth bass he caught on Upper Cullen Lake.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 29
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
3d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fair weather last night, the city council was thinking about snow – more specifically, a snowmobile trail through south Brainerd. The issue has been heated through the years but, after public comment, the council designated a trail that would enter on Greenwood Street and cross several city streets, linking with a trail at the College Drive bridge.

40 years ago (1983)

The search for two bobcats, possibly rabid, that were said to have attacked a rural McGregor man, has been called off. It appears the man may have suffered the shredded clothes and scratches when trying to pick up two young bobcats. The cats rarely attack unless provoked.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) The State Highway Dept. says the geographic center of the state is in Crow Wing State Park. But, the Minn. Conservation Dept. says it's 10 miles south of Brainerd on Hwy 371. To be specific, it's under the lower left arm of this railroad crossing sign where Chippewa Point Road meets Hwy 371.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

Post office inspectors today were checking Joseph R. Dunn into the Brainerd post office as postmaster, starting tomorrow. He succeeds Ed Imgrund, who has been acting postmaster since Jan. 1, 1942. Dunn's father, H. P. Dunn, was a former Brainerd postmaster.

100 years ago (1923)

A.P. Cardle and D.A. Peterson, deputy game wardens, are starting the mid-summer work of stocking area lakes with fish fry. Yesterday, 22,000 black bass and 700 sunfish were stocked in Gull Lake, where they will migrate to other lakes in the Gull chain. Fry came from the Cardle Hatchery on the Gull River.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
Michael Hoover
Arts and Entertainment
Michael Hoover performs Aug. 3 at Gregory Park in Brainerd
13h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
080123-ask-a-trooper-vehicle-recall.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: How can I find out any safety recalls on a used vehicle I bought?
15h ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Honky-Tonk Stardust Cowboys to play in Crosslake
15h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Donald Trump
National
Trump indicted after special counsel investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
11h ago
 · 
By  Sarah N. Lynch, Jacqueline Thomsen and Andrew Goudsward / Reuters
Crash Report FSA
Local
Brainerd boy riding bike seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
FSA Crash report
Minnesota
Brainerd man badly injured in Otter Tail County rollover
17h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Musicians perform on a stage on the street in downtown Brainerd.
Arts and Entertainment
Downtown Brainerd Block Party features classics, pop music
19h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report