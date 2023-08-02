This Was Brainerd - Aug. 2

AUGUST 2

20 years ago (2003)

For the first time, Brainerd's three neighborhood groups – North Brainerd, Northeast Brainerd and Southeast Brainerd – will host individual events Tuesday in conjunction with the 20th National Night Out. Police Chief John Bolduc will attend all three. Last year a single event drew 300 people for food and live music at Gregory Park.

30 years ago (1993)

Despite the fair weather last night, the city council was thinking about snow – more specifically, a snowmobile trail through south Brainerd. The issue has been heated through the years but, after public comment, the council designated a trail that would enter on Greenwood Street and cross several city streets, linking with a trail at the College Drive bridge.

40 years ago (1983)

The search for two bobcats, possibly rabid, that were said to have attacked a rural McGregor man, has been called off. It appears the man may have suffered the shredded clothes and scratches when trying to pick up two young bobcats. The cats rarely attack unless provoked.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) The State Highway Dept. says the geographic center of the state is in Crow Wing State Park. But, the Minn. Conservation Dept. says it's 10 miles south of Brainerd on Hwy 371. To be specific, it's under the lower left arm of this railroad crossing sign where Chippewa Point Road meets Hwy 371.

80 years ago (1943)

Post office inspectors today were checking Joseph R. Dunn into the Brainerd post office as postmaster, starting tomorrow. He succeeds Ed Imgrund, who has been acting postmaster since Jan. 1, 1942. Dunn's father, H. P. Dunn, was a former Brainerd postmaster.

100 years ago (1923)

A.P. Cardle and D.A. Peterson, deputy game wardens, are starting the mid-summer work of stocking area lakes with fish fry. Yesterday, 22,000 black bass and 700 sunfish were stocked in Gull Lake, where they will migrate to other lakes in the Gull chain. Fry came from the Cardle Hatchery on the Gull River.