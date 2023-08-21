This Was Brainerd - Aug. 21

AUGUST 21

20 years ago (2003)

Lorie Line never planned to become a one-woman music industry. Growing up in Nevada with four siblings, she was the only one who stuck with music lessons. Now living in Wayzata, her Pop Chamber Orchestra shows are sellouts. The pianist will have shows here Aug. 21 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at Tornstrom Auditorium.

30 years ago (1993)

It was a fitting end to a wild game and, with no doubt, it proved few hitters are as dangerous as Tim Veith. In the opening round of the Class C tournament, Fort Ripley trailed Fergus Falls 10-9. The 3-hour, 50-minute fiasco featured 24 hits, 12 errors, 24 walks and 31 runners left on base. In the bottom of the 11th, Veith crushed a 350-foot grand slam for a 13-9 Fort Ripley win.

40 years ago (1983)

A 44-year-old drag racing veteran, John Hagen of St. Paul, with 20 years experience, was killed when his pro stock car crashed during qualifying for the NHRA Quaker State Nationals at BIR. His car was traveling at 140 miles per hour when it went out of control and flipped several times.

60 years ago (1963)

Federal alcohol and tax agents raided the Charcoal Flame Restaurant on a complaint of selling liquor without a federal tax stamp. Lou Mutsch, owner of the restaurant seven miles north on Hwy 371, and bartender Andy Thomas are scheduled to appear before a U.S. Commissioner in Duluth next week.

80 years ago (1943)

The Brainerd Ladies' Drum and Bugle Corps, organized and originally drilled and directed by Lt. Col. E. B. Miller, commander of the 194th Tank Battalion at Bataan, will represent Brainerd in the state American Legion convention in Faribault. In its ranks the corps has several wives, sweethearts and sisters of the men of the 194th.

100 years ago (1923)

Property owners on S. 5th Street presented a petition to the city council meeting asking that their street be made 40-feet wide. They want a boulevard 8-feet wide in the center, with driving lanes of 16-feet on each side. They asked that a grade be established so that curbs and paving could be done later.