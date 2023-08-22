Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

This Was Brainerd - Aug. 22

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A woman playing softball.
Sharon Imgrund of Jeff's Bar attacks a pitch during the opening round of the Women's Class B Slow Pitch state tournament here. Jeff's Bar lost to Reggie's of Elk River in the opener, but they rebounded for a win over Easton Nursery in their second game.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM
Plaque at the Crow Wing County Courthouse featuring the Ten Commandments.
The controversy surrounding a Ten Commandments monument in Montgomery, Alabama, hasn't surfaced in Cass or Crow Wing counties. Courthouses in both counties have Ten Commandments plaques that were dedicated in 1940. The only time the Crow Wing plaque was mentioned was when a man thought it should be cleaned.

AUGUST 22

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) The controversy surrounding a Ten Commandments monument in Montgomery, Alabama, hasn't surfaced in Cass or Crow Wing counties. Courthouses in both counties have Ten Commandments plaques that were dedicated in 1940. The only time the Crow Wing plaque was mentioned was when a man thought it should be cleaned.

Read More TWB
Downtown Brainerd Dispatch building on South Sixth Street.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 21
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A man hands keys to a scooter to another man.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 19
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
3d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Rep. Tony Kinkel announced recently that former prisoners of war will get a special salute by not having to pay for license plates, motor registration fees or annual renewal tabs. A new state law exempts qualified former POWs and gives them specially designed “EX-POW” plates.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Sharon Imgrund of Jeff's Bar attacks a pitch during the opening round of the Women's Class B Slow Pitch state tournament here. Jeff's Bar lost to Reggie's of Elk River in the opener, but they rebounded for a win over Easton Nursery in their second game.

A band performs.
Return Engagement! “The Bondsmen,” now appearing at the Charcoal Flame – 7 miles north on Hwy 371. August 27 through Sept. 2 – only. First performance at 8:30 p.m. nightly. For members and their guests . . . Dining Room open to the public.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Return Engagement! “The Bondsmen,” now appearing at the Charcoal Flame – 7 miles north on Hwy 371. August 27 through Sept. 2 – only. First performance at 8:30 p.m. nightly. For members and their guests . . . Dining Room open to the public.

80 years ago (1943)

Cigarettes furnished to the armed forces through the fundraising efforts of Dispatch carrier boys have reached Yanks in North Africa, with many going to members of the Women's Army Corps. Several wrote notes of thanks, including one woman who had lived in Minneapolis and spent a summer on Gull Lake.

100 years ago (1923)

Capt. Jack O'Connell, former member of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, and a professional exhibition shooter, arrived in Brainerd today and is looking for a location for installing a shooting gallery.

By Terry McCollough
