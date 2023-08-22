This Was Brainerd - Aug. 22

(Photo) The controversy surrounding a Ten Commandments monument in Montgomery, Alabama, hasn't surfaced in Cass or Crow Wing counties. Courthouses in both counties have Ten Commandments plaques that were dedicated in 1940. The only time the Crow Wing plaque was mentioned was when a man thought it should be cleaned.
Rep. Tony Kinkel announced recently that former prisoners of war will get a special salute by not having to pay for license plates, motor registration fees or annual renewal tabs. A new state law exempts qualified former POWs and gives them specially designed “EX-POW” plates.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Sharon Imgrund of Jeff's Bar attacks a pitch during the opening round of the Women's Class B Slow Pitch state tournament here. Jeff's Bar lost to Reggie's of Elk River in the opener, but they rebounded for a win over Easton Nursery in their second game.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Return Engagement! “The Bondsmen,” now appearing at the Charcoal Flame – 7 miles north on Hwy 371. August 27 through Sept. 2 – only. First performance at 8:30 p.m. nightly. For members and their guests . . . Dining Room open to the public.
80 years ago (1943)
ADVERTISEMENT
Cigarettes furnished to the armed forces through the fundraising efforts of Dispatch carrier boys have reached Yanks in North Africa, with many going to members of the Women's Army Corps. Several wrote notes of thanks, including one woman who had lived in Minneapolis and spent a summer on Gull Lake.
100 years ago (1923)
Capt. Jack O'Connell, former member of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, and a professional exhibition shooter, arrived in Brainerd today and is looking for a location for installing a shooting gallery.
1/46:
2/46:
3/46:
4/46:
5/46:
6/46:
7/46:
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
9/46:
10/46:
11/46:
12/46:
13/46:
14/46:
15/46:
16/46:
17/46:
18/46:
19/46:
20/46:
21/46:
22/46:
23/46:
24/46:
25/46:
26/46:
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46:
31/46:
32/46:
33/46:
34/46:
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.