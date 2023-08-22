This Was Brainerd - Aug. 22

The controversy surrounding a Ten Commandments monument in Montgomery, Alabama, hasn't surfaced in Cass or Crow Wing counties. Courthouses in both counties have Ten Commandments plaques that were dedicated in 1940. The only time the Crow Wing plaque was mentioned was when a man thought it should be cleaned.

20 years ago (2003)

30 years ago (1993)

Rep. Tony Kinkel announced recently that former prisoners of war will get a special salute by not having to pay for license plates, motor registration fees or annual renewal tabs. A new state law exempts qualified former POWs and gives them specially designed “EX-POW” plates.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Sharon Imgrund of Jeff's Bar attacks a pitch during the opening round of the Women's Class B Slow Pitch state tournament here. Jeff's Bar lost to Reggie's of Elk River in the opener, but they rebounded for a win over Easton Nursery in their second game.

Return Engagement! “The Bondsmen,” now appearing at the Charcoal Flame – 7 miles north on Hwy 371. August 27 through Sept. 2 – only. First performance at 8:30 p.m. nightly. For members and their guests . . . Dining Room open to the public.

60 years ago (1963)

80 years ago (1943)

Cigarettes furnished to the armed forces through the fundraising efforts of Dispatch carrier boys have reached Yanks in North Africa, with many going to members of the Women's Army Corps. Several wrote notes of thanks, including one woman who had lived in Minneapolis and spent a summer on Gull Lake.

100 years ago (1923)

Capt. Jack O'Connell, former member of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, and a professional exhibition shooter, arrived in Brainerd today and is looking for a location for installing a shooting gallery.