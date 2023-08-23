This Was Brainerd - Aug. 23

AUGUST 23

20 years ago (2003)

At a springtime Saturday community meeting in Baxter, a resident raised her hand and suggested a downtown for the city. She mentioned Maple Grove as an example. That city created a downtown in a former gravel pit area and it now has 15 buildings. It's been deemed a great success.

30 years ago (1993)

Nate Thiesse and Larry Schwendeman, both of Brainerd, paced their respective classes at North Central Speedway. Schwendeman got his second feature win of the season in Wissota Super Stock, while Thiesse gained the pole position after two restarts and took the Street Stock feature.

40 years ago (1983)

“I woke up this morning and said, 'Wow, did I really do it.'” Marathon swimmer Jane Simmons, 24, a Crosby native, was relaxed but exuberant after swimming across Mille Lacs Lake from Isle to Garrison in 12 hours. She lost 23 pounds in the crossing. High swells running from two to seven feet caused her to veer six miles off course.

60 years ago (1963)

The Nisswa baseball team took a strong position in the Region 8B amateur baseball playoffs, beating Upsala 6-4. Shortstop Jerry Cline went a perfect 5-for-5, with a triple, double and three singles. Pitcher Jerry Lyscio, drafted from Brainerd, went the route, giving up six hits, one earned run and fanning 16 batters.

80 years ago (1943)

The county fair board said today that special prizes will be awarded to first place winners in the Victory Garden contest to be staged at the fair under the auspices of the Brainerd Civic Assn. It was estimated today that there are 2,000 Victory Gardens in Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

Prof. J.A. Wilson claims the honor of raising the largest tomatoes in the city. He brought one of the giant specimens to the Dispatch office, a Ponderosa, weighing 1-3/4 pounds. It completely filled a quart strawberry basket. Prof. Wilson has others of this species which compare favorably with this specimen.