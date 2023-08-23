Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 23

This Was Brainerd - Aug. 23

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Baseball team members in vintage uniforms of their day pose for a photo.
A Brainerd baseball team poses for a photo.
Dispatch archives
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

AUGUST 23

20 years ago (2003)

At a springtime Saturday community meeting in Baxter, a resident raised her hand and suggested a downtown for the city. She mentioned Maple Grove as an example. That city created a downtown in a former gravel pit area and it now has 15 buildings. It's been deemed a great success.

A woman playing softball.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 22
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Downtown Brainerd Dispatch building on South Sixth Street.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 21
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
2d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Nate Thiesse and Larry Schwendeman, both of Brainerd, paced their respective classes at North Central Speedway. Schwendeman got his second feature win of the season in Wissota Super Stock, while Thiesse gained the pole position after two restarts and took the Street Stock feature.

40 years ago (1983)

“I woke up this morning and said, 'Wow, did I really do it.'” Marathon swimmer Jane Simmons, 24, a Crosby native, was relaxed but exuberant after swimming across Mille Lacs Lake from Isle to Garrison in 12 hours. She lost 23 pounds in the crossing. High swells running from two to seven feet caused her to veer six miles off course.

60 years ago (1963)

The Nisswa baseball team took a strong position in the Region 8B amateur baseball playoffs, beating Upsala 6-4. Shortstop Jerry Cline went a perfect 5-for-5, with a triple, double and three singles. Pitcher Jerry Lyscio, drafted from Brainerd, went the route, giving up six hits, one earned run and fanning 16 batters.

80 years ago (1943)

The county fair board said today that special prizes will be awarded to first place winners in the Victory Garden contest to be staged at the fair under the auspices of the Brainerd Civic Assn. It was estimated today that there are 2,000 Victory Gardens in Brainerd.

100 years ago (1923)

Prof. J.A. Wilson claims the honor of raising the largest tomatoes in the city. He brought one of the giant specimens to the Dispatch office, a Ponderosa, weighing 1-3/4 pounds. It completely filled a quart strawberry basket. Prof. Wilson has others of this species which compare favorably with this specimen.

First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today.
Brainerd Dispatch archives
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
