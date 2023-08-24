This Was Brainerd - Aug. 24

AUGUST 24
20 years ago (2003)
Lane tenCate earned all-tournament honors and the CLC Raiders volleyball team went 3-1 as they opened their season at the College of DuPage preseason tournament. Coach Jane Peterson said she was very pleased with the showing, saying, “This is the premier preseason tournament for Div. III schools in the nation.”
30 years ago (1993)
After viewing the vehicles, it's amazing that everyone walked away from a two-vehicle accident in Baxter. Sheriff Dick Ross was responding to an emergency in a marked squad car with lights flashing and sirens on. As he approached Golf Course Road on Hwy 210, a car pulled out. His driving ability, plus air bags and seat belts meant only minor injuries.
40 years ago (1983)
Clean sweeps were scored at North Central Speedway by Tommy Feierabend driving in the Modified class, and Tim Grams in Late Model, as they registered wins in the heat, trophy dash and feature races. Posting his first feature win in Hobby Stock was Scott Lake of Brainerd.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Grover Necessary of the Grand Forks, N.D. Air Force Base escaped injury when his 16-foot fiberglass boat smashed into a diving raft owned by Camp Knutson on Big Trout Lake. Dick Ross, county deputy sheriff, said the boat was a total loss.
80 years ago (1943)
Mrs. Russ Swearingen, 1305 Pine St., received a letter from her husband, Lt. Russ Swearingen, who said he is now a prisoner of war at Zentsuzi, Island of Shikoku, Japan. He had previously been at a prison in Osaka. He said he hoped to write home five or six times a year and could receive letters and packages.
100 years ago (1923)
When Henry Ford, H.E. Firestone and Thomas Edison set out this year on their annual camping trip, all the world took notice, including Brainerd tourism promoters. Brainerd sent a telegram, inviting them to visit here. They replied: “Appreciate your courtesy and regret we cannot accept your kind invitation this year.”
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.