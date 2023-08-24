This Was Brainerd - Aug. 24

AUGUST 24

20 years ago (2003)

Lane tenCate earned all-tournament honors and the CLC Raiders volleyball team went 3-1 as they opened their season at the College of DuPage preseason tournament. Coach Jane Peterson said she was very pleased with the showing, saying, “This is the premier preseason tournament for Div. III schools in the nation.”

30 years ago (1993)

After viewing the vehicles, it's amazing that everyone walked away from a two-vehicle accident in Baxter. Sheriff Dick Ross was responding to an emergency in a marked squad car with lights flashing and sirens on. As he approached Golf Course Road on Hwy 210, a car pulled out. His driving ability, plus air bags and seat belts meant only minor injuries.

40 years ago (1983)

Clean sweeps were scored at North Central Speedway by Tommy Feierabend driving in the Modified class, and Tim Grams in Late Model, as they registered wins in the heat, trophy dash and feature races. Posting his first feature win in Hobby Stock was Scott Lake of Brainerd.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) Grover Necessary of the Grand Forks, N.D. Air Force Base escaped injury when his 16-foot fiberglass boat smashed into a diving raft owned by Camp Knutson on Big Trout Lake. Dick Ross, county deputy sheriff, said the boat was a total loss.

80 years ago (1943)

Mrs. Russ Swearingen, 1305 Pine St., received a letter from her husband, Lt. Russ Swearingen, who said he is now a prisoner of war at Zentsuzi, Island of Shikoku, Japan. He had previously been at a prison in Osaka. He said he hoped to write home five or six times a year and could receive letters and packages.

100 years ago (1923)

When Henry Ford, H.E. Firestone and Thomas Edison set out this year on their annual camping trip, all the world took notice, including Brainerd tourism promoters. Brainerd sent a telegram, inviting them to visit here. They replied: “Appreciate your courtesy and regret we cannot accept your kind invitation this year.”