This Was Brainerd - Aug. 25

AUGUST 25

20 years ago (2003)

John Bukovich will no longer be police chief of Lake Shore. In a 4-1 vote, the Lake Shore city council decided against renewing his contract, which expires at the end of August. Bukovich, who is on administrative leave pending an investigation, could not be reached for comment.

30 years ago (1993)

The Paul Bunyan Trail now has a DNR official devoted full time to its development. Scott Kelling was named the trail development specialist last month. “This is significant,” said Terry McGaughey, long-time trail advocate. Kelling will work with communities along the trail.

40 years ago (1983)

Noted businessman and philanthropist Ernest Wilbert (E.W.) Hallett, 101, of Crosby, died this morning at the Cuyuna Range District Hospital. Born in 1992 in Ottertail County, he came to Crosby in 1911 and opened his first business, Crosby Hardware. He was a self-made millionaire.

60 years ago (1963)

The Nisswa baseball team is in the State Class B amateur tournament for the first time largely thanks to the arm of Bob Johnson. The right-hander, who fanned 16 in the earlier win over Grey Eagle, struck-out 21 in an 8-3 regional title game against Upsala. Thompson, who has not lost this year, will pitch the first game at state.

80 years ago (1943)

With the second day of the all-week state-wide blackout alert in effect, Frank Russell, local commander of the Citizens Defense Corps., urged businessmen and householders to stay on “alert.” If the alert comes at night, street lights will go out as a signal, and a two-minute siren blast will sound.

100 years ago (1923)

Checkers from the state highway department are taking the count of traffic on all state highways leading out of Brainerd. One group is stationed at the “Two-mile corner” west of town, where highways No. 2 and 19 intersect. Another checks the intersection of No. 2 and 18, four miles east where the Oak Street paving ends.