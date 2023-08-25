This Was Brainerd - Aug. 25

AUGUST 25
20 years ago (2003)
John Bukovich will no longer be police chief of Lake Shore. In a 4-1 vote, the Lake Shore city council decided against renewing his contract, which expires at the end of August. Bukovich, who is on administrative leave pending an investigation, could not be reached for comment.
30 years ago (1993)
The Paul Bunyan Trail now has a DNR official devoted full time to its development. Scott Kelling was named the trail development specialist last month. “This is significant,” said Terry McGaughey, long-time trail advocate. Kelling will work with communities along the trail.
40 years ago (1983)
Noted businessman and philanthropist Ernest Wilbert (E.W.) Hallett, 101, of Crosby, died this morning at the Cuyuna Range District Hospital. Born in 1992 in Ottertail County, he came to Crosby in 1911 and opened his first business, Crosby Hardware. He was a self-made millionaire.
60 years ago (1963)
The Nisswa baseball team is in the State Class B amateur tournament for the first time largely thanks to the arm of Bob Johnson. The right-hander, who fanned 16 in the earlier win over Grey Eagle, struck-out 21 in an 8-3 regional title game against Upsala. Thompson, who has not lost this year, will pitch the first game at state.
80 years ago (1943)
With the second day of the all-week state-wide blackout alert in effect, Frank Russell, local commander of the Citizens Defense Corps., urged businessmen and householders to stay on “alert.” If the alert comes at night, street lights will go out as a signal, and a two-minute siren blast will sound.
100 years ago (1923)
Checkers from the state highway department are taking the count of traffic on all state highways leading out of Brainerd. One group is stationed at the “Two-mile corner” west of town, where highways No. 2 and 19 intersect. Another checks the intersection of No. 2 and 18, four miles east where the Oak Street paving ends.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.