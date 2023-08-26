This Was Brainerd - Aug. 26

AUGUST 26
20 years ago (2003)
Modern couples who think they invented the busy lifestyle of a two-career marriage should think again. Dr. Helen Longfellow, who died last week, opened her practice here in 1945 when there were few women doctors.. She and her husband, Judge Henry Longfellow, raised three children, had important careers and were active in Brainerd community life.
30 years ago (1993)
Brainerd High School social studies teacher Dave LaShomb has been named one of twelve finalists in the Minnesota Teacher of the Year competition. LaShomb teaches Advanced Placement Comparative Government and social studies, and he is also a coach and adviser.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) It was definitely Smokey Rathbun's week in fishing. The local guide landed this 10-7 walleye out of 20 feet of water while using a Fuzzy Grub-Red Tail Chub combo. Smokey also brought in a 32-pound muskie while fishing in six feet of water.
60 years ago (1963)
Motorists traveling north from Garrison on Hwy 169 early this morning were confronted by an 8-foot high elephant. The creature wasn't alive, but was rather a life-size statue which normally rests in a front yard about 100 feet from the highway. A call to the highway patrol got the beast removed.
80 years ago (1943)
Brainerd underwent a blackout drill last night at 10:30 p.m. Frank Russell, chair of the local citizens defense committee, said that compliance was good but there were violations. One was his own. Police have issued a warrant charging him with accidentally leaving a small hall light on when he left the house, and he was reported by a warden.
100 years ago (1923)
Clyde Belden, who has been in the U.S. Navy the past three years, is expected home this week. In a letter to his parents he states that he has had some interesting experiences in his work on a gunboat up the Yangste River in China, where a revolution was in progress.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.