This Was Brainerd - Aug. 26

AUGUST 26

20 years ago (2003)

Modern couples who think they invented the busy lifestyle of a two-career marriage should think again. Dr. Helen Longfellow, who died last week, opened her practice here in 1945 when there were few women doctors.. She and her husband, Judge Henry Longfellow, raised three children, had important careers and were active in Brainerd community life.

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd High School social studies teacher Dave LaShomb has been named one of twelve finalists in the Minnesota Teacher of the Year competition. LaShomb teaches Advanced Placement Comparative Government and social studies, and he is also a coach and adviser.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) It was definitely Smokey Rathbun's week in fishing. The local guide landed this 10-7 walleye out of 20 feet of water while using a Fuzzy Grub-Red Tail Chub combo. Smokey also brought in a 32-pound muskie while fishing in six feet of water.

60 years ago (1963)

Motorists traveling north from Garrison on Hwy 169 early this morning were confronted by an 8-foot high elephant. The creature wasn't alive, but was rather a life-size statue which normally rests in a front yard about 100 feet from the highway. A call to the highway patrol got the beast removed.

80 years ago (1943)

Brainerd underwent a blackout drill last night at 10:30 p.m. Frank Russell, chair of the local citizens defense committee, said that compliance was good but there were violations. One was his own. Police have issued a warrant charging him with accidentally leaving a small hall light on when he left the house, and he was reported by a warden.

100 years ago (1923)

Clyde Belden, who has been in the U.S. Navy the past three years, is expected home this week. In a letter to his parents he states that he has had some interesting experiences in his work on a gunboat up the Yangste River in China, where a revolution was in progress.