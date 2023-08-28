This Was Brainerd - Aug. 28

AUGUST 28

20 years ago (2003)

In 12 previous matchups, the Warrior boys' soccer team had never beaten Fergus Falls and was outscored 68-4. Brainerd has now lost number 13, but the score was only 3-0, and they hung in with an established program that is a perennial high-seed in the section.

30 years ago (1993)

Tessa Domeier of Garrison wrote a letter to the Dispatch complaining about the “Lion's head” water fountain in front of the Brainerd Chamber office running continuously. She said it wasted water. The Lions Club listened, and has ordered parts to fix the fountain for next year.

40 years ago (1983)

Glen MacMillan watched an exodus of people of means from the Pine River area, selling lake homes and moving south. He didn't like it, so he spearheaded a housing development on the Pine River Golf Course to keep those folks here at least part of the year.

60 years ago (1963)

(Photo) The loading dock at the Brainerd post office is jammed with mail that is being sent early in case of a threatened rail strike at midnight. Postmaster Joe Dunn said today that planes, trucks and buses will be pressed into service to be sure air mail and first class mail gets to its destination.

80 years ago (1943)

The ferry across the Mississippi River between Crow Wing and Morrison counties at Fort Ripley will begin service tomorrow, said E.S. Rankin, county engineer. The ferry replaces a bridge that was knocked out by an ice flow this spring. The ferry will remain in service for the duration of the war.

100 years ago (1923)

William V. Turcotte, in addition to being a successful local coal dealer, is a millionaire in the matter of German marks, having a bushel of them. To be exact, he has 1,000 of the 1,000 mark notes. Turcotte figures they're worth about $7.94 as of yesterday. He may use them as souvenirs in a promotion.