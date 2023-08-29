This Was Brainerd - Aug. 29

AUGUST 29

20 years ago (2003)

One of Chad Erlandson's favorite things about snowmobile drag racing on grass is the weather. “The wrenches don't get frozen to your hands,” he said. He and more than 100 other drivers will compete in the first Race of Champions Grass Drags at the county fair grounds this weekend.

30 years ago (1993)

It's not too late. For those who have been putting off buying a house, or refinancing, interest rates dropped below 7 percent last week. Rates, which haven't been this low for decades, went to 6.5 percent for a 15-year mortgage, and dropped to 6.8 percent for a 30-year mortgage.

40 years ago (1983)

Personnel at St. Joseph's Medical Center have confirmed that one man who recently received a blood product may have been possibly tainted by an AIDS victim. The patients who received such blood, Red Cross officials said, are not believed to be in any danger.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Starts Tonite at the Paramount Theatre – House of Hits! This is one of the great ones. The Germans brought these prisoners to one heavily guarded prison . . and they still broke out. See Steve McQueen, James Garner and Richard Attenborough in “The Great Escape.”

80 years ago (1943)

The first letter received by his wife from Lt. Col. E. B. Miller, commander of the 194th Tank Battalion, says, “I am well, though weak from some of the illnesses I've had.” He said he looked forward to coming home some day, and that the other officers were with him and in good health.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Guns and Ammunition at Sportsman Headquarters! 12-gauge shotgun shells: Arrow, Ajax and Super-X - $1.20 per box of 25; Nitro Club and Climax - $1.10 per box. Remington 12-gauge pump - $47.50; Remington 12-gauge automatic - $60. All accessories available. Alderman-Maghan Co.