This Was Brainerd - Aug. 29

AUGUST 29
20 years ago (2003)
One of Chad Erlandson's favorite things about snowmobile drag racing on grass is the weather. “The wrenches don't get frozen to your hands,” he said. He and more than 100 other drivers will compete in the first Race of Champions Grass Drags at the county fair grounds this weekend.
30 years ago (1993)
It's not too late. For those who have been putting off buying a house, or refinancing, interest rates dropped below 7 percent last week. Rates, which haven't been this low for decades, went to 6.5 percent for a 15-year mortgage, and dropped to 6.8 percent for a 30-year mortgage.
40 years ago (1983)
Personnel at St. Joseph's Medical Center have confirmed that one man who recently received a blood product may have been possibly tainted by an AIDS victim. The patients who received such blood, Red Cross officials said, are not believed to be in any danger.
60 years ago (1963)
(Adv.) Starts Tonite at the Paramount Theatre – House of Hits! This is one of the great ones. The Germans brought these prisoners to one heavily guarded prison . . and they still broke out. See Steve McQueen, James Garner and Richard Attenborough in “The Great Escape.”
80 years ago (1943)
The first letter received by his wife from Lt. Col. E. B. Miller, commander of the 194th Tank Battalion, says, “I am well, though weak from some of the illnesses I've had.” He said he looked forward to coming home some day, and that the other officers were with him and in good health.
100 years ago (1923)
(Adv.) Guns and Ammunition at Sportsman Headquarters! 12-gauge shotgun shells: Arrow, Ajax and Super-X - $1.20 per box of 25; Nitro Club and Climax - $1.10 per box. Remington 12-gauge pump - $47.50; Remington 12-gauge automatic - $60. All accessories available. Alderman-Maghan Co.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.