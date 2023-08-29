6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

This Was Brainerd - Aug. 29

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

Baseball team members in vintage uniforms of their day pose for a photo.
A Brainerd baseball team poses for a photo.
Dispatch archives
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

AUGUST 29

20 years ago (2003)

One of Chad Erlandson's favorite things about snowmobile drag racing on grass is the weather. “The wrenches don't get frozen to your hands,” he said. He and more than 100 other drivers will compete in the first Race of Champions Grass Drags at the county fair grounds this weekend.

Read More TWB
A postal workers stands among numerous bags of mail at the post office.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A man holds a large walleye.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 26
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
3d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not too late. For those who have been putting off buying a house, or refinancing, interest rates dropped below 7 percent last week. Rates, which haven't been this low for decades, went to 6.5 percent for a 15-year mortgage, and dropped to 6.8 percent for a 30-year mortgage.

40 years ago (1983)

Personnel at St. Joseph's Medical Center have confirmed that one man who recently received a blood product may have been possibly tainted by an AIDS victim. The patients who received such blood, Red Cross officials said, are not believed to be in any danger.

60 years ago (1963)

(Adv.) Starts Tonite at the Paramount Theatre – House of Hits! This is one of the great ones. The Germans brought these prisoners to one heavily guarded prison . . and they still broke out. See Steve McQueen, James Garner and Richard Attenborough in “The Great Escape.”

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

The first letter received by his wife from Lt. Col. E. B. Miller, commander of the 194th Tank Battalion, says, “I am well, though weak from some of the illnesses I've had.” He said he looked forward to coming home some day, and that the other officers were with him and in good health.

100 years ago (1923)

(Adv.) Guns and Ammunition at Sportsman Headquarters! 12-gauge shotgun shells: Arrow, Ajax and Super-X - $1.20 per box of 25; Nitro Club and Climax - $1.10 per box. Remington 12-gauge pump - $47.50; Remington 12-gauge automatic - $60. All accessories available. Alderman-Maghan Co.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
Labor Day is the perfect time for some fertilizing and weeding before winter
14h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
One Night Stand to perform at Gregory Park
22h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
Cultural Thursday at Central Lakes College celebrates 25 years
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Female competitor on bike.
Sports
Endurance Sports: Blankenheim, Bacigalupi bring home tri titles
1d ago
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Sports
Endurance Sports: 18 firsts recorded at Kiwanis kids Tri
1d ago
A deer eating plants in a yard.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: A fence of fishing line effective in deterring deer from eating plants
2d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Headshot of Tyler Addison and fiancee
Local
Road to Recovery: ‘There’s a better life out there’
Sep 21, 2022
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke