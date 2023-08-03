This Was Brainerd - Aug. 3

AUGUST 3
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Ron Gaslin, 73, a member of the “Ageless Wonders” softball group (players 55 and over) says he's batting .500, but that's not in hitting on the softball field. It's in CPR. Gaslin, of Crosby, learned life saving in the Navy. He's worked on four heart attack victims at ball games in Arizona and two have survived.
30 years ago (1993)
Brainerd High School grad Todd Revenig, a minor league pitcher in the Oakland Athletics system, had surgery on his right arm today in an effort to find the cause of pain which has sidelined him virtually season. Revenig pitched in two major league games for the Athletics last year, and in one spring training game this year.
40 years ago (1983)
A group of local sewage haulers came up with a unique new use for the Brainerd / Crow Wing County Airport, asking the county board to look at using land there as a disposal site for solid waste. Otto Schalow, county zoning coordinator, said it would be nice to try a program.
60 years ago (1963)
Honors for the biggest bass entered in a Brainerd fishing contest this season now go to William Cole of Deerwood, a fishing guide at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge. He was guiding two Iowa anglers when he caught a 7-10 largemouth bass from Bay Lake.
80 years ago (1943)
The Brainerd Golf and Country Club today has been closed for use, said an announcement by P.C. Roth, club president. Reasons for closing are its terrible condition after recent rains, and the decrease in the number of tourists due to wartime travel restrictions. The course may be re-opened in a few years.
100 years ago (1923)
It is announced that the NP Railroad shops, largest locomotive repair shops in the west, are to have the addition of a huge new steam power plant added, with an initial budget of $650,000. Total cost is expected to be $1 million. This gives assurance that the railroad shops here are to be a permanent institution.
