Community

This Was Brainerd - Aug. 3

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

A Navy veteran at a softball game.
Ron Gaslin, 73, a member of the “Ageless Wonders” softball group (players 55 and over) says he's batting .500, but that's not in hitting on the softball field. It's in CPR. Gaslin, of Crosby, learned life saving in the Navy. He's worked on four heart attack victims at ball games in Arizona and two have survived.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 3:57 AM

AUGUST 3

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Ron Gaslin, 73, a member of the “Ageless Wonders” softball group (players 55 and over) says he's batting .500, but that's not in hitting on the softball field. It's in CPR. Gaslin, of Crosby, learned life saving in the Navy. He's worked on four heart attack victims at ball games in Arizona and two have survived.

A photo of a railroad crossing sign.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 2
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
TWBAugMall.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 1
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
With a fenced park area in the foreground, the three story brick Ransford hotel dominates the corner across the street.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 31
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
3d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Brainerd High School grad Todd Revenig, a minor league pitcher in the Oakland Athletics system, had surgery on his right arm today in an effort to find the cause of pain which has sidelined him virtually season. Revenig pitched in two major league games for the Athletics last year, and in one spring training game this year.

40 years ago (1983)

A group of local sewage haulers came up with a unique new use for the Brainerd / Crow Wing County Airport, asking the county board to look at using land there as a disposal site for solid waste. Otto Schalow, county zoning coordinator, said it would be nice to try a program.

60 years ago (1963)

Honors for the biggest bass entered in a Brainerd fishing contest this season now go to William Cole of Deerwood, a fishing guide at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge. He was guiding two Iowa anglers when he caught a 7-10 largemouth bass from Bay Lake.

80 years ago (1943)

The Brainerd Golf and Country Club today has been closed for use, said an announcement by P.C. Roth, club president. Reasons for closing are its terrible condition after recent rains, and the decrease in the number of tourists due to wartime travel restrictions. The course may be re-opened in a few years.

100 years ago (1923)

It is announced that the NP Railroad shops, largest locomotive repair shops in the west, are to have the addition of a huge new steam power plant added, with an initial budget of $650,000. Total cost is expected to be $1 million. This gives assurance that the railroad shops here are to be a permanent institution.

TWBPhotoGallery.jpg
1/46: 
TWB.jpg
2/46: 
IMG_8131.JPG
3/46: 
IMG_8136.JPG
4/46: 
IMG_8144.JPG
5/46: 
eggsTWB.JPG
6/46: 
IMG_6343.jpg
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
IMG_5625.jpg
9/46: 
IMG_7066.jpg
10/46: 
IMG_6992.jpg
11/46: 
IMG_7442.jpg
12/46: 
IMG_7071.jpg
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
BusinessTWB.jpg
15/46: 
IMG_7931.JPG
16/46: 
IMG_8969.jpg
17/46: 
090219.N.BD.ProgressNPCenter33.jpg
18/46: 
IMG_4766.jpg
19/46: 
IMG_4764.jpg
20/46: 
IMG_4763.jpg
21/46: 
IMG_4969 (1).jpg
22/46: 
IMG_4997 (1).jpg
23/46: 
IMG_4974 (2).jpg
24/46: 
0121twb-first-national.jpg
25/46: 
IMG_5620.jpg
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
IMG_5008 (1).jpg
30/46: 
IMG_4986.jpg
31/46: 
IMG_4993.jpg
32/46: 
Gathering1907BrainerdTWB.jpg
33/46: 
IMG_4985 (1).jpg
34/46: 
IMG_4975.jpg
Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
2370155+0304_TWB_Maxwell.jpg
W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0120twb-citizens-bank.jpg
This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
0212twb-frankline-school-hole-1939.jpg
The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
IMG_5622.jpg
Brainerd Dispatch archives
TWB-statehospital.jpg
The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
TWBSanta.jpg
Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
TWBSanta2.jpg
Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
TWBmovies.JPG
46/46: 

By Terry McCollough
