Community

This Was Brainerd - Aug. 30

A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.

1983 golf champions in Brainerd.
Steve Stoxen (left) and Arla Bollig captured Brainerd's Golf Championships for 1983 in title matches over Tim Bogenschutz (right) and Dee Lepper (not shown). Stoxen and Bogenschutz were both first-time finalists, while Bollig won her second crown – the first coming in 1979.
By Terry McCollough
Today at 4:57 AM

AUGUST 30

20 years ago (2003)

It was an event that made a Brainerd housewife spend hours in her basement for fear the Japanese were bombing Brainerd. The date was Aug. 29, 1943, and seven big Army transport planes repeatedly buzzed the city at a height of 50 feet. Arny Schwendeman of Brainerd, then 22, was on the crew of one plane and said it was great fun.

Baseball team members in vintage uniforms of their day pose for a photo.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 29
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
1d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
A postal workers stands among numerous bags of mail at the post office.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
2d ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

30 years ago (1993)

Lew Hudson, retired Brainerd Dispatch journalist, has been appointed executive director of the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government at Brainerd Community College. He replaces Kelly McCalla, who will become a member of the Center's operating board.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) Steve Stoxen (left) and Arla Bollig captured Brainerd's Golf Championships for 1983 in title matches over Tim Bogenschutz (right) and Dee Lepper (not shown). Stoxen and Bogenschutz were both first-time finalists, while Bollig won her second crown – the first coming in 1979.

60 years ago (1963)

Chuck Halsted, a Brainerd High School graduate and now head coach of the Two Harbors football team, will make his first return to his home town as a football mentor tomorrow night. His team will tangle with Brainerd in the season opener for both teams. Last year Brainerd won at Two Harbors.

80 years ago (1943)

The first drive for old clothing and rags in Brainerd for war salvage purposes will launch Friday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. The Brainerd Salvage Committee said that 25 trucks and drivers will be joined by 25 men each from Northwest Paper Co., NP Railroad shops and from the ranks of the Jaycees.

100 years ago (1923)

In the “Pack Your Ford” contest at the Lyceum Theatre last night, W.P. Kincaid took first prize in the coupe class, packing 15 people inside his Ford with the doors closed. All were admitted to the theater for a total of 75 cents. Ed Kelley won first prize in the touring car class, packing in 11 people, who were admitted for $1.25.

1/46: 
2/46: 
3/46: 
4/46: 
5/46: 
6/46: 
7/46: 
KennedyMineCuyunaTWB.jpg
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
9/46: 
10/46: 
11/46: 
12/46: 
13/46: 
Soldiers on motorcycles line up next to jeep.
14/46: 
15/46: 
16/46: 
17/46: 
18/46: 
19/46: 
20/46: 
21/46: 
22/46: 
23/46: 
24/46: 
25/46: 
26/46: 
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0407twb-chicago-tavern.jpg
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
30/46: 
31/46: 
32/46: 
33/46: 
34/46: 
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
0326twb-kite.jpg
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
By Terry McCollough
