This Was Brainerd - Aug. 30

AUGUST 30
20 years ago (2003)
It was an event that made a Brainerd housewife spend hours in her basement for fear the Japanese were bombing Brainerd. The date was Aug. 29, 1943, and seven big Army transport planes repeatedly buzzed the city at a height of 50 feet. Arny Schwendeman of Brainerd, then 22, was on the crew of one plane and said it was great fun.
30 years ago (1993)
Lew Hudson, retired Brainerd Dispatch journalist, has been appointed executive director of the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government at Brainerd Community College. He replaces Kelly McCalla, who will become a member of the Center's operating board.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) Steve Stoxen (left) and Arla Bollig captured Brainerd's Golf Championships for 1983 in title matches over Tim Bogenschutz (right) and Dee Lepper (not shown). Stoxen and Bogenschutz were both first-time finalists, while Bollig won her second crown – the first coming in 1979.
60 years ago (1963)
Chuck Halsted, a Brainerd High School graduate and now head coach of the Two Harbors football team, will make his first return to his home town as a football mentor tomorrow night. His team will tangle with Brainerd in the season opener for both teams. Last year Brainerd won at Two Harbors.
80 years ago (1943)
The first drive for old clothing and rags in Brainerd for war salvage purposes will launch Friday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. The Brainerd Salvage Committee said that 25 trucks and drivers will be joined by 25 men each from Northwest Paper Co., NP Railroad shops and from the ranks of the Jaycees.
100 years ago (1923)
In the “Pack Your Ford” contest at the Lyceum Theatre last night, W.P. Kincaid took first prize in the coupe class, packing 15 people inside his Ford with the doors closed. All were admitted to the theater for a total of 75 cents. Ed Kelley won first prize in the touring car class, packing in 11 people, who were admitted for $1.25.
