This Was Brainerd - Aug. 31

(Photo) Dave Borash, a longtime voice of Paul Bunyan, operated the mighty lumberjack statue's head movements as he spoke through loudspeakers to children at the Paul Bunyan Amusement Center. Paul has been talking to kids since the park opened in 1950, but it closes tomorrow for the last time.
(Photo) Brainerd stock car drivers Larry Schwendeman and Nate Thiesse drove to their second straight feature wins at North Central Speedway. Schwendeman won the Wissota Super Stock, and Thiesse took his third win in four weeks in the Street Stock division.
40 years ago (1983)
Dean Trzpuc, director of the Brainerd High School band, calls it a demotion, and claims he has “suffered enormously” because of it. Administrators call it a transfer, required after band members, alienated by his “brand of instruction,” quit in droves. His transfer to teach junior high band students will likely spark a head-to-head confrontation with the board.
60 years ago (1963)
Nisswa, playing in their first state amateur baseball tourney, came up short against Shakopee, 4-0, and were eliminated from the tournament. Bob Johnson suffered his first loss of the season, going all the way with 16 strikeouts. But he gave up seven hits in the process. He's been offered a bonus contract with the Boston Red Sox.
80 years ago (1943)
Corp. Arne Schwendeman tried hard to see his folks in Brainerd yesterday, but it didn't work. He was radio operator on one of seven big Army transport planes that circled the city enroute to Minneapolis. They tried to land here, but he dropped a note saying the local airport runway was too short and soft to land the huge planes.
100 years ago (1923)
A Brainerd man, Donald Hayes, 20, is being held in county jail at Little Falls, charged with stealing three autos, one each in Wadena, Little Falls and Brainerd. He confessed after an all-night grilling. The Wadena car was found in N. Dakota, the Brainerd car was sold in Fargo, and the third is still missing. Hayes named three accomplices who are being hunted.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.