This Was Brainerd - Aug. 31

AUGUST 31

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Dave Borash, a longtime voice of Paul Bunyan, operated the mighty lumberjack statue's head movements as he spoke through loudspeakers to children at the Paul Bunyan Amusement Center. Paul has been talking to kids since the park opened in 1950, but it closes tomorrow for the last time.

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

(Photo) Brainerd stock car drivers Larry Schwendeman and Nate Thiesse drove to their second straight feature wins at North Central Speedway. Schwendeman won the Wissota Super Stock, and Thiesse took his third win in four weeks in the Street Stock division.

Brainerd stock car drivers Larry Schwendeman and Nate Thiesse drove to their second straight feature wins at North Central Speedway. Schwendeman won the Wissota Super Stock, and Thiesse took his third win in four weeks in the Street Stock division.

40 years ago (1983)

Dean Trzpuc, director of the Brainerd High School band, calls it a demotion, and claims he has “suffered enormously” because of it. Administrators call it a transfer, required after band members, alienated by his “brand of instruction,” quit in droves. His transfer to teach junior high band students will likely spark a head-to-head confrontation with the board.

60 years ago (1963)

Nisswa, playing in their first state amateur baseball tourney, came up short against Shakopee, 4-0, and were eliminated from the tournament. Bob Johnson suffered his first loss of the season, going all the way with 16 strikeouts. But he gave up seven hits in the process. He's been offered a bonus contract with the Boston Red Sox.

80 years ago (1943)

ADVERTISEMENT

Corp. Arne Schwendeman tried hard to see his folks in Brainerd yesterday, but it didn't work. He was radio operator on one of seven big Army transport planes that circled the city enroute to Minneapolis. They tried to land here, but he dropped a note saying the local airport runway was too short and soft to land the huge planes.

100 years ago (1923)

A Brainerd man, Donald Hayes, 20, is being held in county jail at Little Falls, charged with stealing three autos, one each in Wadena, Little Falls and Brainerd. He confessed after an all-night grilling. The Wadena car was found in N. Dakota, the Brainerd car was sold in Fargo, and the third is still missing. Hayes named three accomplices who are being hunted.