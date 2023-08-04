This Was Brainerd - Aug. 4

AUGUST 4
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Stephanie Nelson and Kristi Anderson, owners of the Wobbly Moose in Nisswa, wear necklaces they created for their jewelry collection, “farahbean.” Their handmade, original creations have taken off in New York, where stylists for celebrities like Brooke Shields have used their work, and two pieces were used in a Revlon commercial.
30 years ago (1993)
Not only did Teresa Nolde find out through the mail last winter that she was dead, but that she'd been deceased for two months. Though she soon convinced the government of its error, she had a harder time with her bank, which started sending her Social Security checks back. The bank thought she was dead, too.
40 years ago (1983)
The prisoners in the county jail are hot under the collar – and just about everywhere else. Indoor temps are climbing into the 90s when state law states it should not exceed 85. A prisoner petition caused a judge to call for a complete investigation. Air conditioning duct work and controls are installed, but rooftop compressors were never ordered.
60 years ago (1963)
Brainerd's American Legion team lost in the opening round of the state tournament, stopped by Minneapolis Grain Exchange 3-1 for that team's 40th win in 42 games this summer. Jerry Lyscio was tagged for six hits and had one bad inning – the third. Lyscio hit the tournament's longest homer, a 380-footer to left-center, for Brainerd's run.
80 years ago (1943)
Steward Lake, four miles north of Brainerd in Timothy Twp., has been posted off-limits for fisherman and boaters. Under an agreement with the county board, U.S. Army bombers are using it as a target for aerial bombs which are powerful enough to sink a battleship. Last week a bombing run was called off because of three fishing boats on the lake.
100 years ago (1923)
The sudden death by stroke of Pres. Warren G. Harding in San Francisco, saddened many in Brainerd, but particularly Prof. J.A. Wilson, who was on the faculty at Ohio Central College and knew Harding when he was a student there. Mrs. Ella McMahon, of Kracher Millinery here, is a cousin of incoming Pres. Calvin Coolidge.
