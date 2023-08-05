This Was Brainerd - Aug. 5

AUGUST 5

20 years ago (2003)

In three weeks the city of Brainerd could be testing a 2 a.m. bar closing time. Moments after setting the official time at 1 a.m., the council voted 4-2 on the first reading of an amendment to let bars stay open until 2 a.m. through Jan. 1. Council members Mary Koep and Anne Nelson Fisher were opposed.

30 years ago (1993)

Out-of-state field trips during the school year could be outlawed by the school board, including a planned trip to Austria next spring by the Brainerd High School choir. The choir, which has toured to Europe, Mexico, Washington, DC, and more, would miss 2-1/2 class days and use four days of spring break. The board seeks input from teachers.

40 years ago (1983)

A risque dart game sparked a brief but lively controversy at the Crow Wing County Fair. The game featured silhouettes of women with balloons placed on strategic places. The county ministerial association placed a complaint with Rep. Paul Thiede, who asked the county sheriff to act.

60 years ago (1963)

Four area communities received notice from the Minn. Water Pollution Control Commission that they must “proceed without delay” to adequately treat and dispose of sewage and industrial waste. Cuyuna, Deerwood, Staples and Riverton are among 39 state communities without such facilities.

80 years ago (1943)

Thomas Garro, age 7, of Brainerd, got a bump on the head when he was run over by a train this afternoon on the trestle over Stony Brook. He was playing on the trestle with two other boys when the NP train from Little Falls approached. The others jumped, but Thomas fell and ducked down, the train passing over him. Police found him hiding in nearby bushes.

100 years ago (1923)

Saturday afternoon, about five o'clock, a run-away team of horses demolished the wagon to which they were hitched in a mad dash down South 6th Street. It brought to mind frequent occurrences of this nature before the days of the automobile.