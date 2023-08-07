This Was Brainerd - Aug. 7

AUGUST 7
20 years ago (2003)
Turning Franklin Junior High into a multi-use space for the arts is a proposal the school district is considering. Artspace Projects, a non-profit property development agency for the arts, will make the proposal to the district this week. It currently manages space for artists and their families throughout the U.S.
30 years ago (1993)
Eric Thesing is as sly as a fox for ferreting out the location of the medallion in the County Fair's Treasure Hunt. On the fourth day of clues he and his mother, Theresa, found the medallion hidden in Ed Fox's cap. Fox is the publicity chair for the county fair. They will receive a $500 cash prize.
40 years ago (1983)
(Photo) National Guard Sergeants Lyman Dahl and Jerry Volkmuth of Brainerd erected a field command post at Camp Ripley as Headquarters, 1st Squadron, 194th Cavalry defended against a mock Soviet “invasion” during their annual summer training at the military camp.
60 years ago (1963)
At last night's meeting of the Baxter Village Council, Mayor Darrel Powers presented a letter for the county board asking for Baxter control of the Whipple Lake public beach. The heavily used beach has no lifeguard and is poorly maintained, said the council, in asking to take control.
80 years ago (1943)
An invasion of “walking stick” insects, millions of them, are defoliating timber in the forests on the west shore of Gull Lake, C. Homer Whiting, state forest supervisor, announced today. They move from one timber stand to the next and have swept foliage from 400 acres thus far. They are so numerous you can hear them eating.
100 years ago (1923)
A degenerate seems to be at large in Brainerd. Two nights ago, on a poorly lit street he accosted two women and carried one of them away. Her screams, and those of her companion, caused him to drop her and run away. It is also noted that a man, possibly the same degenerate, has been accosting young girls. Parents, have your children observe the curfew.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
35/46: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
42/46: Brainerd Dispatch archives
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.