This Was Brainerd - Aug. 7

AUGUST 7

20 years ago (2003)

Turning Franklin Junior High into a multi-use space for the arts is a proposal the school district is considering. Artspace Projects, a non-profit property development agency for the arts, will make the proposal to the district this week. It currently manages space for artists and their families throughout the U.S.

30 years ago (1993)

Eric Thesing is as sly as a fox for ferreting out the location of the medallion in the County Fair's Treasure Hunt. On the fourth day of clues he and his mother, Theresa, found the medallion hidden in Ed Fox's cap. Fox is the publicity chair for the county fair. They will receive a $500 cash prize.

40 years ago (1983)

(Photo) National Guard Sergeants Lyman Dahl and Jerry Volkmuth of Brainerd erected a field command post at Camp Ripley as Headquarters, 1st Squadron, 194th Cavalry defended against a mock Soviet “invasion” during their annual summer training at the military camp.

60 years ago (1963)

At last night's meeting of the Baxter Village Council, Mayor Darrel Powers presented a letter for the county board asking for Baxter control of the Whipple Lake public beach. The heavily used beach has no lifeguard and is poorly maintained, said the council, in asking to take control.

80 years ago (1943)

An invasion of “walking stick” insects, millions of them, are defoliating timber in the forests on the west shore of Gull Lake, C. Homer Whiting, state forest supervisor, announced today. They move from one timber stand to the next and have swept foliage from 400 acres thus far. They are so numerous you can hear them eating.

100 years ago (1923)

A degenerate seems to be at large in Brainerd. Two nights ago, on a poorly lit street he accosted two women and carried one of them away. Her screams, and those of her companion, caused him to drop her and run away. It is also noted that a man, possibly the same degenerate, has been accosting young girls. Parents, have your children observe the curfew.