This Was Brainerd - Aug. 8

AUGUST 8
20 years ago (2003)
East Gull Lake's city council has decided to approve a trial 2 a.m. bar closing time. From now until Jan. 2, bars will be able to stay open until 2 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. They join Breezy Point and Lakeshore in allowing bars to stay open until 2 a.m. on a trial basis. Crosslake made a permanent change.
30 years ago (1993)
40 years ago (1983)
A sheriff's department dispatcher was credited with saving a life when she rescued a man who was thrown from his boat on North Long Lake. His boat circled him at full throttle until it ran out of gas after 15 minutes, whereupon Gail Ruesken pulled him from the water. He was not wearing a life preserver.
60 years ago (1963)
(Photo) Brainerd Police Capt. Bob Titus went out for coffee last night as usual with longtime friend, FBI Agent Andy Uggen. What was different is the coffee shop was filled with a surprise party of friends from police, sheriff and highway patrol offices here. Titus, 65, is retiring from police work after 35 years with the department.
80 years ago (1943)
Lt. Col. E.B. Miller, commander of the 194th Tank Battalion on Bataan, is held as prisoner of war by the Japanese at Osaka, Japan. His wife, Anna, of 515 Holly St., got word from the War Dept. today. Also prisoners at Osaka are Capt. E. L. Burke and 2nd Lt. Russ Swearingen of Brainerd, both members of the 194th.
100 years ago (1923)
The “Jack the Hugger” degenerate is still loose in Brainerd, and last night leaped from the bushes to attack Mrs. C.A. Prentice in a poorly lit area about a block and a half from her home on the Southside. He is described as tall, broad shouldered and athletic. Police and all citizens are enlisted to find and stop this man.
