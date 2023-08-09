This Was Brainerd - Aug. 9

AUGUST 9
20 years ago (2003)
(Photo) Bonnie Hillman has cared for the plants and flowers in the Birney Wilkins Memorial Garden at the county fairgrounds throughout the year. At fair time, the garden – with its wooden bench – is a favorite resting spot for fair attendees. Hillman is Birney Wilkins granddaughter.
30 years ago (1993)
Despite having one of the top-ranked teams in the state with a 25-8 record, the Brainerd Bees weren't taking anything for granted going into the Region 8C amateur baseball playoffs. There they ran into Fort Ripley's Kory Adair, who pitched the Rebels to a 7-1 victory and their first trip to state in five years.
40 years ago (1983)
Four laid-off Brainerd school teachers got some good news last night in the form of a recall to work, though perhaps temporarily. The four are Cindy Askerooth, Maxine Moe, Cyndy Thompson and Stu Lade, who will fill in for his wife who is on maternity leave.
60 years ago (1963)
Nisswa won the first game in a best-of-three series for the Great Central League title against Brainerd, 5-3. Bob Johnson out-dueled Brainerd's Jerry Lyscio with 14 strikeouts to 11. But it was all of Brainerd's errors – four of them – in the top of the seventh that led to three unearned runs and sealed Nisswa's win.
80 years ago (1943)
A joint review of the 1st Service Regiment, Minn. State Guard, and the 710th MP Battalion, Fort Snelling, will be held at Camp Ripley, Aug. 15. Col. Henry Mills, commander of the service regiment, said the regular MPs are traveling with 70 motorized units to Camp Ripley.
100 years ago (1923)
All plans have been perfected for the memorial program for the deceased Pres. Warren G. Harding. It will begin tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. in Gregory Park, with all bells in the city tolling from 3:00 to 3:10. Arthur Lyddon, commander of Sidney Carl Hanson Post 255 of the American Legion, will preside.
8/46: First shipment of iron ore on the Cuyuna Range from the Kennedy Mine.
27/46: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
28/46: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/46: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
36/46: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
37/46: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
38/46: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
39/46: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/46: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
41/46: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
43/46: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
44/46: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
45/46: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.