This Was Brainerd - Aug. 9

AUGUST 9

20 years ago (2003)

(Photo) Bonnie Hillman has cared for the plants and flowers in the Birney Wilkins Memorial Garden at the county fairgrounds throughout the year. At fair time, the garden – with its wooden bench – is a favorite resting spot for fair attendees. Hillman is Birney Wilkins granddaughter.

30 years ago (1993)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite having one of the top-ranked teams in the state with a 25-8 record, the Brainerd Bees weren't taking anything for granted going into the Region 8C amateur baseball playoffs. There they ran into Fort Ripley's Kory Adair, who pitched the Rebels to a 7-1 victory and their first trip to state in five years.

40 years ago (1983)

Four laid-off Brainerd school teachers got some good news last night in the form of a recall to work, though perhaps temporarily. The four are Cindy Askerooth, Maxine Moe, Cyndy Thompson and Stu Lade, who will fill in for his wife who is on maternity leave.

60 years ago (1963)

Nisswa won the first game in a best-of-three series for the Great Central League title against Brainerd, 5-3. Bob Johnson out-dueled Brainerd's Jerry Lyscio with 14 strikeouts to 11. But it was all of Brainerd's errors – four of them – in the top of the seventh that led to three unearned runs and sealed Nisswa's win.

ADVERTISEMENT

80 years ago (1943)

A joint review of the 1st Service Regiment, Minn. State Guard, and the 710th MP Battalion, Fort Snelling, will be held at Camp Ripley, Aug. 15. Col. Henry Mills, commander of the service regiment, said the regular MPs are traveling with 70 motorized units to Camp Ripley.

100 years ago (1923)

All plans have been perfected for the memorial program for the deceased Pres. Warren G. Harding. It will begin tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. in Gregory Park, with all bells in the city tolling from 3:00 to 3:10. Arthur Lyddon, commander of Sidney Carl Hanson Post 255 of the American Legion, will preside.