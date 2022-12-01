This Was Brainerd - Dec. 1

DECEMBER 1

20 years ago (2002)

It was a banner year for area football teams. Verndale won the State Nine-Man title at the Prep Bowl, and Brainerd had its first unbeaten regular season in 64 years. Brainerd's QB-punter, Chris Klabo, and linebacker Fred Weiss, both were named to the Associated Press All-State second team.

30 years ago (1992)

Ski Gull, plagued by financial issues recently after changes in state taxation of non-profits, can now turn to worrying about snow. More than 150 people attended a dinner and auction at Kavanaugh's Restaurant and raised $10,400. “It really takes the pressure off start-up costs for this season,” said board president Tom Burton.

40 years ago (1982)

The Rural Fire Assn. said yesterday that it will end its association with the city of Brainerd on Jan. 1, 1984, thus scrapping an agreement reached last October. The two groups will continue to negotiate, but if no contract is reached, the rural group will have to build its own building to house its equipment, probably in Baxter or east of Brainerd.

60 years ago (1962)

Superb backcourt play was featured by both teams as Brainerd topped favored C-I 57-49 here in an early meeting of conference foes. Senior Jerry Lyscio scored 14 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and picked off eight C-I passes before leaving due to an injury. Charlie Cummins, the other Warrior guard, scored 12.

80 years ago (1942)

Alvin Andrews, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Andrews, 613 Kingwood Street, is among American soldiers wounded in the present fighting on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. Alvin's message reads: “Slightly injured. In hospital.” He was among the first servicemen to leave Brainerd, enlisting in April, 1941.

100 years ago (1922)

There is much indignation aroused over the proposed sale of a part of the new court house grounds for a private party to erect a filling station. Local organizations, including the Rotary Club and the Lions, have taken up the matter and a shower of protests have come to the county board. There will be a public hearing Dec. 16.

