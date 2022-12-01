This Was Brainerd - Dec. 1

DECEMBER 1
20 years ago (2002)
It was a banner year for area football teams. Verndale won the State Nine-Man title at the Prep Bowl, and Brainerd had its first unbeaten regular season in 64 years. Brainerd's QB-punter, Chris Klabo, and linebacker Fred Weiss, both were named to the Associated Press All-State second team.
30 years ago (1992)
Ski Gull, plagued by financial issues recently after changes in state taxation of non-profits, can now turn to worrying about snow. More than 150 people attended a dinner and auction at Kavanaugh's Restaurant and raised $10,400. “It really takes the pressure off start-up costs for this season,” said board president Tom Burton.
40 years ago (1982)
The Rural Fire Assn. said yesterday that it will end its association with the city of Brainerd on Jan. 1, 1984, thus scrapping an agreement reached last October. The two groups will continue to negotiate, but if no contract is reached, the rural group will have to build its own building to house its equipment, probably in Baxter or east of Brainerd.
60 years ago (1962)
Superb backcourt play was featured by both teams as Brainerd topped favored C-I 57-49 here in an early meeting of conference foes. Senior Jerry Lyscio scored 14 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and picked off eight C-I passes before leaving due to an injury. Charlie Cummins, the other Warrior guard, scored 12.
80 years ago (1942)
Alvin Andrews, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Andrews, 613 Kingwood Street, is among American soldiers wounded in the present fighting on Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. Alvin's message reads: “Slightly injured. In hospital.” He was among the first servicemen to leave Brainerd, enlisting in April, 1941.
100 years ago (1922)
There is much indignation aroused over the proposed sale of a part of the new court house grounds for a private party to erect a filling station. Local organizations, including the Rotary Club and the Lions, have taken up the matter and a shower of protests have come to the county board. There will be a public hearing Dec. 16.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives