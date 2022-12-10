This Was Brainerd - Dec. 10

DECEMBER 10
20 years ago (2002)
A 14-month-old toddler miraculously survived being ejected from a mini-van in a one-vehicle accident this morning. The van skidded on slick pavement and rolled several times before hitting a tree. The child and its car seat ejected through a rear side window, narrowly missing a tree before landing in a pile of leaves. No one was seriously injured.
30 years ago (1992)
It appears a drive is underway to remove Cheryl Gelbmann (District 4) from the county board for her refusal to allow county attorney Jack Graham to discuss his appeal of salaries in his department. Jim Morgan left a petition for Gelbmann's removal with the county auditor. Such a petition would require 1,133 signatures.
40 years ago (1982)
As was happening in many homes around 4 p.m. yesterday, dinner was being prepared with the noise of the TV in the background. It was the same at the Baxter Group Home, where 12 mentally retarded residents worked with staff on meatloaf and potatoes. The home is owned and operated by Lutheran Social Services.
60 years ago (1962)
The school board has given approval for adding a “C” basketball team to accommodate sophomore boys. Board member Bea Ross said that was fine but she was tired of seeing athletics for girls ignored. Several board members said that was because the board had never been approached by girls' phy ed instructors to improve the girls program.
80 years ago (1942)
Persons associated with civilian defense operations will be allowed four gallons of gas for every 60 miles of travel connected directly with defense work. Workers must apply for a special permit and, when the 60 miles of “defense travel” has been completed, they may get a renewal.
100 years ago (1922)
In its first basketball game of the season, Brainerd easily disposed of Pine River by the score of 26 to 6 at the high school gym. Although missing many trys, the locals looked fit to battle with the best. Peterson, Heikkenen and Hess played closely together and Engbretson covered the whole floor.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives