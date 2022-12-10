This Was Brainerd - Dec. 10

DECEMBER 10

20 years ago (2002)

A 14-month-old toddler miraculously survived being ejected from a mini-van in a one-vehicle accident this morning. The van skidded on slick pavement and rolled several times before hitting a tree. The child and its car seat ejected through a rear side window, narrowly missing a tree before landing in a pile of leaves. No one was seriously injured.

30 years ago (1992)

It appears a drive is underway to remove Cheryl Gelbmann (District 4) from the county board for her refusal to allow county attorney Jack Graham to discuss his appeal of salaries in his department. Jim Morgan left a petition for Gelbmann's removal with the county auditor. Such a petition would require 1,133 signatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1982)

As was happening in many homes around 4 p.m. yesterday, dinner was being prepared with the noise of the TV in the background. It was the same at the Baxter Group Home, where 12 mentally retarded residents worked with staff on meatloaf and potatoes. The home is owned and operated by Lutheran Social Services.

60 years ago (1962)

The school board has given approval for adding a “C” basketball team to accommodate sophomore boys. Board member Bea Ross said that was fine but she was tired of seeing athletics for girls ignored. Several board members said that was because the board had never been approached by girls' phy ed instructors to improve the girls program.

80 years ago (1942)

Persons associated with civilian defense operations will be allowed four gallons of gas for every 60 miles of travel connected directly with defense work. Workers must apply for a special permit and, when the 60 miles of “defense travel” has been completed, they may get a renewal.

100 years ago (1922)

In its first basketball game of the season, Brainerd easily disposed of Pine River by the score of 26 to 6 at the high school gym. Although missing many trys, the locals looked fit to battle with the best. Peterson, Heikkenen and Hess played closely together and Engbretson covered the whole floor.

ADVERTISEMENT