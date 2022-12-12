This Was Brainerd - Dec. 12

DECEMBER 12

20 years ago (2002)

(Photo) Lynn Heinrich, rural Brainerd, is all smiles after three Brainerd WJJY radio personalities surprised her at work at St. Joseph's Medical Center with the $10,000 grand prize in their Payday program. She was picked from 4,000 entries and said it couldn't have come at a better time, with her car broken down and Christmas coming.

30 years ago (1992)

The first indication five fishermen on Mille Lacs Lake had that something was wrong was when their depth finder showed deeper and deeper depths. A peek outside their fishhouse showed they were stranded on an ice floe floating on the lake. Sheriff's officers in a 16-foot boat shuttled the men to safety across 100 yards of open water.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1982)

Solid defensive play that limited Alexandria to just 19 points in the second half gave the Warrior boys a 59-51 conference win on Friday night. Brainerd followed that with a home floor debut win 75-63 over Bemidji. In the latter, returning aces Rick White scored 25 points and Tim Martin marked 27 to lead Brainerd.

60 years ago (1962)

Construction of a $1.2 million rehabilitation building at the Brainerd State Hospital has been included in the $47.5 million state building program which will be presented to the 1963 legislature. In the last session the legislature approved four buildings for Brainerd, each with capacity for 108 patients, at a total cost of $3.5 million.

80 years ago (1942)

Ervin Anderson, proprietor of Bar Harbor night club on Gull Lake, who was wounded in a shooting accident while pheasant hunting in S. Dakota, has lost his right leg. An emergency developed last night at St. Joseph's Hospital and his leg had to be amputated just above the knee. Doctors say he is in fairly good condition.

100 years ago (1922)

If hard work is any criterion, the indoor carnival set for the end of this week at St. Paul's Episcopal Church will be a fine feature of this winter's activities. A stage for entertainment is set up at one end of the basement, which is part of the yet to be completed new church. Booths will feature many craft and baked items.

ADVERTISEMENT