This Was Brainerd - Dec. 12

DECEMBER 12
20 years ago (2002)
(Photo) Lynn Heinrich, rural Brainerd, is all smiles after three Brainerd WJJY radio personalities surprised her at work at St. Joseph's Medical Center with the $10,000 grand prize in their Payday program. She was picked from 4,000 entries and said it couldn't have come at a better time, with her car broken down and Christmas coming.
30 years ago (1992)
The first indication five fishermen on Mille Lacs Lake had that something was wrong was when their depth finder showed deeper and deeper depths. A peek outside their fishhouse showed they were stranded on an ice floe floating on the lake. Sheriff's officers in a 16-foot boat shuttled the men to safety across 100 yards of open water.
40 years ago (1982)
Solid defensive play that limited Alexandria to just 19 points in the second half gave the Warrior boys a 59-51 conference win on Friday night. Brainerd followed that with a home floor debut win 75-63 over Bemidji. In the latter, returning aces Rick White scored 25 points and Tim Martin marked 27 to lead Brainerd.
60 years ago (1962)
Construction of a $1.2 million rehabilitation building at the Brainerd State Hospital has been included in the $47.5 million state building program which will be presented to the 1963 legislature. In the last session the legislature approved four buildings for Brainerd, each with capacity for 108 patients, at a total cost of $3.5 million.
80 years ago (1942)
Ervin Anderson, proprietor of Bar Harbor night club on Gull Lake, who was wounded in a shooting accident while pheasant hunting in S. Dakota, has lost his right leg. An emergency developed last night at St. Joseph's Hospital and his leg had to be amputated just above the knee. Doctors say he is in fairly good condition.
100 years ago (1922)
If hard work is any criterion, the indoor carnival set for the end of this week at St. Paul's Episcopal Church will be a fine feature of this winter's activities. A stage for entertainment is set up at one end of the basement, which is part of the yet to be completed new church. Booths will feature many craft and baked items.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
