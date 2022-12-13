This Was Brainerd - Dec. 13

DECEMBER 13
20 years ago (2002)
“What's been a weakness for us is our first period,” said Warrior girls' hockey coach Jim Ernster. For most of the season, Brainerd has struggled to jump out to an early lead. That was no problem against Sartell/Sauk Rapids as the Warriors scored three first-period goals enroute to a 4-0 win.
30 years ago (1992)
As expected, unbeaten Alexandria gave unbeaten Brainerd a battle in girls' basketball. But the Warriors, while suffering from foul trouble, broke open a close game for a resounding 70-49 win. In the process, Margit Rinke tallied 19 points to move into third place in all-time Brainerd scoring with 1,322. Sarah Northway led Brainerd with 22 points.
40 years ago (1982)
A punter isn't usually the center of attention in an NFL game. But, when rookie Rohn Stark joined the Baltimore Colts against the Vikings at the Metrodome last Sunday, many of the 53,000 fans zeroed in on the Pine River grad as a fan favorite. Among his seven punts he ripped off ones of 59 yards, 57 and 53.
60 years ago (1962)
A stubborn fire that refused to be extinguished resulted in fire fighters being called to the same location three times yesterday. The fire caused $3,000 damage to the roof and attic. Apparently a plumber used a butane gas torch to thaw water lines. When he left, smoke was seen at 2:35 p.m. Firemen had to return at 4:15 and again at 6:30.
80 years ago (1942)
George Washington was right when he said “a good offensive is the best defense.” The Warriors put on one of their best offensive shows last night to upset a tough Little Falls team in a thriller, 29-28. Jim Gardner led Brainerd with 12 points, followed by Garvey with 10.
100 years ago (1922)
At the NP Railway shops in Brainerd, despite the strike, there are 796 men working, including 267 former men and 529 new men. There are 88 former men who have applied but not yet been hired. On the car side, men have been working 9 hours per day, seven days per work, but will soon drop to 8 hours per day, 6 days per week.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives