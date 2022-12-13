This Was Brainerd - Dec. 13

DECEMBER 13

20 years ago (2002)

“What's been a weakness for us is our first period,” said Warrior girls' hockey coach Jim Ernster. For most of the season, Brainerd has struggled to jump out to an early lead. That was no problem against Sartell/Sauk Rapids as the Warriors scored three first-period goals enroute to a 4-0 win.

30 years ago (1992)

As expected, unbeaten Alexandria gave unbeaten Brainerd a battle in girls' basketball. But the Warriors, while suffering from foul trouble, broke open a close game for a resounding 70-49 win. In the process, Margit Rinke tallied 19 points to move into third place in all-time Brainerd scoring with 1,322. Sarah Northway led Brainerd with 22 points.

40 years ago (1982)

A punter isn't usually the center of attention in an NFL game. But, when rookie Rohn Stark joined the Baltimore Colts against the Vikings at the Metrodome last Sunday, many of the 53,000 fans zeroed in on the Pine River grad as a fan favorite. Among his seven punts he ripped off ones of 59 yards, 57 and 53.

60 years ago (1962)

A stubborn fire that refused to be extinguished resulted in fire fighters being called to the same location three times yesterday. The fire caused $3,000 damage to the roof and attic. Apparently a plumber used a butane gas torch to thaw water lines. When he left, smoke was seen at 2:35 p.m. Firemen had to return at 4:15 and again at 6:30.

80 years ago (1942)

George Washington was right when he said “a good offensive is the best defense.” The Warriors put on one of their best offensive shows last night to upset a tough Little Falls team in a thriller, 29-28. Jim Gardner led Brainerd with 12 points, followed by Garvey with 10.

100 years ago (1922)

At the NP Railway shops in Brainerd, despite the strike, there are 796 men working, including 267 former men and 529 new men. There are 88 former men who have applied but not yet been hired. On the car side, men have been working 9 hours per day, seven days per work, but will soon drop to 8 hours per day, 6 days per week.

