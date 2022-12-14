This Was Brainerd - Dec. 14

DECEMBER 14

20 years ago (2002)

A motorist who saw suspicious activity near a stock pond just off County Road 45 south of Brainerd near the time of Erika Dalquist's disappearance caused law enforcement to investigate. Using a backhoe and a deputy in a dive suit, they searched the pond yesterday but found no traces or clues to the case.

30 years ago (1992)

Gen. John Vessey, retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who now lives on a lake near Garrison, has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. Pres. Bush said Vessey was the last four-star combat veteran of WWII to retire from active duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1982)

When a business gets into financial trouble, it usually does two things: lay off employees and borrow money. The school district will have to do just that. After a devastating loss of state aids, the district made plans to lay off 62 employees and authorized the business manager to borrow $1.4 million to pay its bills.

60 years ago (1962)

(Adv.) Now Open! The Golden Grill - 6th and Front Streets – announces their new “Flavor-Crisp” Chicken. Juicy, tender, delicious – it's pressure fried. 1/4-chicken, with salad, Krispy Potatoes, roll and coffee – 95 cents; 1/2-chicken, salad, Krispy Potatoes, roll and coffee - $1.35. Golden Grill – Brainerd.

80 years ago (1942)

Capt. Edward Burke, commanding officer of Co. A, 194th Tank Battalion, is a prisoner of the Japanese. Official notice of the status was received by his wife, Pernina Burke, in a telegram from the War Dept. Capt. Burke commanded the tank company in the fighting on Bataan in the Philippines.

100 years ago (1922)

The police have been active in bringing offenders of the new city liquor laws to justice. They raided the Kindred Hotel on Dec. 13, but no liquor was found, the tip being unreliable. Yesterday afternoon the store run by Bessie Closterman on Kindred St. in Northeast was raided. She was caught in the act of dispensing liquid refreshments.

ADVERTISEMENT