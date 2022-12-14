This Was Brainerd - Dec. 14

DECEMBER 14
20 years ago (2002)
A motorist who saw suspicious activity near a stock pond just off County Road 45 south of Brainerd near the time of Erika Dalquist's disappearance caused law enforcement to investigate. Using a backhoe and a deputy in a dive suit, they searched the pond yesterday but found no traces or clues to the case.
30 years ago (1992)
Gen. John Vessey, retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who now lives on a lake near Garrison, has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. Pres. Bush said Vessey was the last four-star combat veteran of WWII to retire from active duty.
40 years ago (1982)
When a business gets into financial trouble, it usually does two things: lay off employees and borrow money. The school district will have to do just that. After a devastating loss of state aids, the district made plans to lay off 62 employees and authorized the business manager to borrow $1.4 million to pay its bills.
60 years ago (1962)
(Adv.) Now Open! The Golden Grill - 6th and Front Streets – announces their new “Flavor-Crisp” Chicken. Juicy, tender, delicious – it's pressure fried. 1/4-chicken, with salad, Krispy Potatoes, roll and coffee – 95 cents; 1/2-chicken, salad, Krispy Potatoes, roll and coffee - $1.35. Golden Grill – Brainerd.
80 years ago (1942)
Capt. Edward Burke, commanding officer of Co. A, 194th Tank Battalion, is a prisoner of the Japanese. Official notice of the status was received by his wife, Pernina Burke, in a telegram from the War Dept. Capt. Burke commanded the tank company in the fighting on Bataan in the Philippines.
100 years ago (1922)
The police have been active in bringing offenders of the new city liquor laws to justice. They raided the Kindred Hotel on Dec. 13, but no liquor was found, the tip being unreliable. Yesterday afternoon the store run by Bessie Closterman on Kindred St. in Northeast was raided. She was caught in the act of dispensing liquid refreshments.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives