This Was Brainerd - Dec. 15

DECEMBER 15

20 years ago (2002)

A large ice hole has again opened in the middle of the Hwy 371 Bay of North Long Lake, prompting officials to ask snowmobilers to use caution and posting signs. It's the same problem experienced there the last couple of years. Water temps near the hole are as high as 60 degrees, and no one knows why.

30 years ago (1992)

Last year, 44 percent of the Warrior boys' hockey scoring came from its forward line of Ryan Liebel and brothers Jerr and Jason Johnson. In all, the 13 players who scored 85 percent of Brainerd's goals graduated. Yesterday, six different Warriors scored in a 7-1 conference win over Alexandria. Call it a group effort this year.

40 years ago (1982)

Charges are pending against a 16-year-old rural Brainerd girl after she hit a house with her car, then drove away. Mr. and Mrs. Ken Davis, 1306 Oak Street, were awakened by a loud crash at 2:25 a.m. today. The suspect was driving south on 13th Street when her car went out of control and struck the house.

60 years ago (1962)

Aitkin and Brainerd wrestling teams battled to the wire at Aitkin yesterday in the first conference action for both teams. Aitkin pulled out an exciting 24-23 win. There were four pins in the match – three by the Warriors: Jim Borg (138) and Toby Smith (Heavyweight) stayed unbeaten, and Arne Anderson scored the other pin (127).

80 years ago (1942)

(Photo) The new sewer line crossing the Mississippi River into West Brainerd, and located about 700 feet south of the Laurel Street Bridge, has been completed. The photo shows city engineer Robert Campbell inspecting the line just before it was sunk to the river bed.

100 years ago (1922)

Santa Claus will arrive in Brainerd about 9 a.m. on Dec. 16, when he will drive about town getting a fix on all the houses with chimneys. Then he will tie his horses at Perry Hardware on South 6th where he will meet kiddies from 10 a.m. to noon. The store has made provision that up to 1,000 youngsters will receive a gift from Santa.

