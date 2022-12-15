This Was Brainerd - Dec. 15

DECEMBER 15
20 years ago (2002)
A large ice hole has again opened in the middle of the Hwy 371 Bay of North Long Lake, prompting officials to ask snowmobilers to use caution and posting signs. It's the same problem experienced there the last couple of years. Water temps near the hole are as high as 60 degrees, and no one knows why.
30 years ago (1992)
Last year, 44 percent of the Warrior boys' hockey scoring came from its forward line of Ryan Liebel and brothers Jerr and Jason Johnson. In all, the 13 players who scored 85 percent of Brainerd's goals graduated. Yesterday, six different Warriors scored in a 7-1 conference win over Alexandria. Call it a group effort this year.
40 years ago (1982)
Charges are pending against a 16-year-old rural Brainerd girl after she hit a house with her car, then drove away. Mr. and Mrs. Ken Davis, 1306 Oak Street, were awakened by a loud crash at 2:25 a.m. today. The suspect was driving south on 13th Street when her car went out of control and struck the house.
60 years ago (1962)
Aitkin and Brainerd wrestling teams battled to the wire at Aitkin yesterday in the first conference action for both teams. Aitkin pulled out an exciting 24-23 win. There were four pins in the match – three by the Warriors: Jim Borg (138) and Toby Smith (Heavyweight) stayed unbeaten, and Arne Anderson scored the other pin (127).
80 years ago (1942)
(Photo) The new sewer line crossing the Mississippi River into West Brainerd, and located about 700 feet south of the Laurel Street Bridge, has been completed. The photo shows city engineer Robert Campbell inspecting the line just before it was sunk to the river bed.
100 years ago (1922)
Santa Claus will arrive in Brainerd about 9 a.m. on Dec. 16, when he will drive about town getting a fix on all the houses with chimneys. Then he will tie his horses at Perry Hardware on South 6th where he will meet kiddies from 10 a.m. to noon. The store has made provision that up to 1,000 youngsters will receive a gift from Santa.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives