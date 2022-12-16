This Was Brainerd - Dec. 16

DECEMBER 16
20 years ago (2002)
The city of Brainerd will act as a conduit for a $500,000 state loan to Missota Paper Co. Missota was formed to pursue purchase of the former Potlatch Paper Mill in Brainerd. Once paper work passes legal scrutiny, the city will loan the funds to Missota at an interest of 2 percent over a period of seven years.
30 years ago (1992)
Washington Middle School students now use a plastic card to buy lunch. Money is entered on the card, then withdrawn each time a meal is purchased. Students (or parents) can't complain if a card runs out. A printed notice is given when only two meal credits remain, another when one meal remains, and yet another when the last meal is purchased.
40 years ago (1982)
(Adv.) Attention Holiday Shoppers – Take a “Bonanza” Break! Country Fried Steak, Fish Sandwich or Bonanza Burger – complete with potato, soup and salad bar – your choice $2.79. Deluxe Bonanza Burger with bacon and cheese - $2.99. Ribeye Steak, with potato, soup and salad bar - $3.99. Bonanza – Hwy 371 North – Brainerd.
60 years ago (1962)
Brainerd housewives perplexed with trying to provide good meals for their family and stay within a budget could take a few tips from the kitchen at Brainerd State Hospital. They provide a wholesome diet and tasty meals for the 920 patients on a budget of 63 cents per day per patient.
80 years ago (1942)
The Warriors put on one of the greatest scoring sprees in their basketball history last night, downing Pine River 63-25 before a very meager crowd. The teams were close in the first quarter before Brainerd poured it on. John Garvey led with 19 points, followed by Jim Gardner with 13 and Meyer Skoog with 12.
100 years ago (1922)
At 4 p.m. today the county commissioners voted down the proposition of selling part of the court house grounds for a filling station. The county board room was packed with delegations from Brainerd organizations aligned against the proposal. This included a large delegation from the Women Voters' League.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
43/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives