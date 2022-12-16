This Was Brainerd - Dec. 16

DECEMBER 16

20 years ago (2002)

The city of Brainerd will act as a conduit for a $500,000 state loan to Missota Paper Co. Missota was formed to pursue purchase of the former Potlatch Paper Mill in Brainerd. Once paper work passes legal scrutiny, the city will loan the funds to Missota at an interest of 2 percent over a period of seven years.

30 years ago (1992)

Washington Middle School students now use a plastic card to buy lunch. Money is entered on the card, then withdrawn each time a meal is purchased. Students (or parents) can't complain if a card runs out. A printed notice is given when only two meal credits remain, another when one meal remains, and yet another when the last meal is purchased.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1982)

(Adv.) Attention Holiday Shoppers – Take a “Bonanza” Break! Country Fried Steak, Fish Sandwich or Bonanza Burger – complete with potato, soup and salad bar – your choice $2.79. Deluxe Bonanza Burger with bacon and cheese - $2.99. Ribeye Steak, with potato, soup and salad bar - $3.99. Bonanza – Hwy 371 North – Brainerd.

60 years ago (1962)

Brainerd housewives perplexed with trying to provide good meals for their family and stay within a budget could take a few tips from the kitchen at Brainerd State Hospital. They provide a wholesome diet and tasty meals for the 920 patients on a budget of 63 cents per day per patient.

80 years ago (1942)

The Warriors put on one of the greatest scoring sprees in their basketball history last night, downing Pine River 63-25 before a very meager crowd. The teams were close in the first quarter before Brainerd poured it on. John Garvey led with 19 points, followed by Jim Gardner with 13 and Meyer Skoog with 12.

100 years ago (1922)

At 4 p.m. today the county commissioners voted down the proposition of selling part of the court house grounds for a filling station. The county board room was packed with delegations from Brainerd organizations aligned against the proposal. This included a large delegation from the Women Voters' League.

ADVERTISEMENT