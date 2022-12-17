This Was Brainerd - Dec. 17

DECEMBER 17
20 years ago (2002)
A preliminary site plan for a Kohl's department store was presented to the Baxter city council last night. According to North American Properties of Minneapolis, the store would be located near the intersection of Golf Course Drive and Hwy 210, on the existing site of the Paul Bunyan Amusement Center.
30 years ago (1992)
(Photo) A total of 350 gifts will be donated to the Salvation Army this Christmas from Brainerd's Potlatch Mill Sharing Tree program. There are 275 gifts from employees and 75 from the corporation. Committee members, Laurie Miller and Kim Feist are surrounded by a mountain of gifts going to needy kids.
40 years ago (1982)
It may never rival the cattle drives on the Old Chisum Trail, but Hwy 169 is gaining attention. A bull, a cow and 12 feeder calves fell off Jim Johnson's truck earlier this week on the highway, and only three have been caught so far. Folks near Garrison are mad because the cattle are getting on the road and causing all kinds of traffic problems.
60 years ago (1962)
Basic recount of the governor's race ballots in the county will begin tomorrow morning by a three-member team at the courthouse. There are 100 such teams in the state and they will finish their work by Dec. 29. Then, the battle over disputed ballots – up to 30,000 – will begin before a three-judge panel.
80 years ago (1942)
(Adv.) Meat and Grocery Specials! Lean and Meaty Short Ribs of Beef – lb. 20 cents; Round, Sirloin or T-Bone Steak – lb. 35 cents; Fresh Ground Beef or Pork – lb. 25 cents; Pork Chops – lb. 34 cents; Fancy Delicious Christmas Apples – 20-lb box $1.95. Gustafson-Nelson Store.
100 years ago (1922)
In a battle royal, Brainerd topped Aitkin 13-10 on the high school basketball court, with action beginning last night at 7:30. The score stood 10-9 for Aitkin when Brainerd geared into high speed and the sidelines went wild. Zakariasen scored two points and Engbretson completed two free throws for the final score.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
