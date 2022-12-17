This Was Brainerd - Dec. 17

DECEMBER 17

20 years ago (2002)

A preliminary site plan for a Kohl's department store was presented to the Baxter city council last night. According to North American Properties of Minneapolis, the store would be located near the intersection of Golf Course Drive and Hwy 210, on the existing site of the Paul Bunyan Amusement Center.

30 years ago (1992)

(Photo) A total of 350 gifts will be donated to the Salvation Army this Christmas from Brainerd's Potlatch Mill Sharing Tree program. There are 275 gifts from employees and 75 from the corporation. Committee members, Laurie Miller and Kim Feist are surrounded by a mountain of gifts going to needy kids.

40 years ago (1982)

It may never rival the cattle drives on the Old Chisum Trail, but Hwy 169 is gaining attention. A bull, a cow and 12 feeder calves fell off Jim Johnson's truck earlier this week on the highway, and only three have been caught so far. Folks near Garrison are mad because the cattle are getting on the road and causing all kinds of traffic problems.

60 years ago (1962)

Basic recount of the governor's race ballots in the county will begin tomorrow morning by a three-member team at the courthouse. There are 100 such teams in the state and they will finish their work by Dec. 29. Then, the battle over disputed ballots – up to 30,000 – will begin before a three-judge panel.

80 years ago (1942)

(Adv.) Meat and Grocery Specials! Lean and Meaty Short Ribs of Beef – lb. 20 cents; Round, Sirloin or T-Bone Steak – lb. 35 cents; Fresh Ground Beef or Pork – lb. 25 cents; Pork Chops – lb. 34 cents; Fancy Delicious Christmas Apples – 20-lb box $1.95. Gustafson-Nelson Store.

100 years ago (1922)

In a battle royal, Brainerd topped Aitkin 13-10 on the high school basketball court, with action beginning last night at 7:30. The score stood 10-9 for Aitkin when Brainerd geared into high speed and the sidelines went wild. Zakariasen scored two points and Engbretson completed two free throws for the final score.

