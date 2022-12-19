This Was Brainerd - Dec. 19

DECEMBER 19
20 years ago (2002)
Teacher of the year honors are nothing new for Beth Bastian. She teaches 10th-grade American History at Brainerd High School and was named Brainerd Teacher of the Year. Bastian was honored as Social Studies Teacher of the Year in Wyoming and was nominated as Wyoming Teacher of the Year in just her second year of teaching.
30 years ago (1992)
Brainerd school officials told area legislators that lengthening the school year is not the answer, but providing more time for teacher training is the key. A legislative plan to increase the school year from 170 to 190 days, which would be phased in over several years, would add to local district costs, school officials said.
40 years ago (1982)
Staples wrestling coach Don Dravis made it nine straight Paul Bunyan Holiday Tournament wins at Brainerd High School. Brainerd finished a distant sixth place as a team, but like Staples, had four individual champs: Ron Koering (105), Bob Waytashek (126), Joe Frazer (155) and Jim Caughey, now 10-0, at (138).
60 years ago (1962)
(Photo) Highway Patrolmen help gently load 7-year-old Daniel Kippley on a stretcher after he darted into traffic and was struck by a driver. He's being released from St. Joseph's Hospital today with a bump on his head but no serious injuries. The photo was taken by a Dispatch photographer home from college for the holidays, who was two cars behind the accident.
80 years ago (1942)
Weather men may rave about the current sub-zero temps, but Minnesota mosquitoes can take it. Joe Frederickson, 1001 11th Street, discovered a live mosquito in his wood shed this morning. He captured it in a bottle and brought it to the Dispatch office for official exhibition.
100 years ago (1922)
Samuel Fullerton, former Game and Fish Commissioner and now head of the State Humane Society, was in Brainerd yesterday. He was called here by several cases of mistreatment of domestic animals. He is well known in Brainerd where he has many friends.
