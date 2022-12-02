This Was Brainerd - Dec. 2

DECEMBER 2
20 years ago (2002)
Approximately 1,000 dancers in three separate shows performed in “The Kixters” Holiday Show at the Brainerd High School gym. Each show hosted about 400 dancers. Kixters Alumni, graduates from 1077 to 2002, performed, as did the fathers of the Kixters.
30 years ago (1992)
Demands from county attorney Jack Graham have raised the ire of at least three commissioners once again. Cheryl Gelbmann says “It's ridiculous. He's tying the county in knots.” Graham says there is no need for outside counsel to handle personnel matters. And he forbids the county to hire any outside lawyer without his consent.
40 years ago (1982)
The long process of hiring a new Brainerd police chief took an unexpected turn last night when Acting Chief Ken Bjerkness accused the city of violating both state and federal law. Saying he had been in contact with the Minn. Dept. of Human Rights and advised not to discuss his his case, Bjerkness then got up and left the meeting.
60 years ago (1962)
F.B. “Buck” Simpson will continue as Cass County sheriff by a margin of 33 votes, it was revealed after a recount of election ballots. Simpson had won re-election by 11 votes over challenger Bill Merrill, who asked for a recount. The final totals were Simpson 3,581 and Merrill 3,548.
80 years ago (1942)
A Brainerd machine gunner on a Navy torpedo plane downed a Jap Zero on Oct. 29 during a battle near the Santa Cruz Islands. His commanding officer said that R. B. Holmgrin, a metalsmith from Brainerd, filled the Zero with so much lead it disintegrated. Unfortunately, pieces of the Zero struck the U.S. plane and it had to ditch in the ocean.
100 years ago (1922)
Thanksgiving Day was not overlooked at city hall. Seven prisoners in the city jail were treated to a fine dinner of roast beef, potatoes and all the side dishes, courtesy of the management at the West Cafe. The table was set in the municipal court room and there was enough food left for a good supper.
