This Was Brainerd - Dec. 20

DECEMBER 20
20 years ago (2002)
The Brainerd Mighty Gulls are headed down the path of their predecessors, the Brainerd Bears and Brainerd Bobcats. The Northwoods League president said that the Gulls will not play in 2003 since owner Perry Platisha did not submit the required letter of credit to the league. Platisha said he is taking another career opportunity in sports management.
30 years ago (1992)
The Warrior boys' hockey team skated past Crookston 7-3 yesterday afternoon after losing to East Grand Forks 5-2 the day before in non-conference action. Brainerd fell behind 3-1 in the opening period before roaring back to score three goals in each of the second and third periods. Chad Chisholm had two goals for Brainerd.
40 years ago (1982)
The Christmas spirit didn't stop thieves from taking yard decorations at three city homes this past weekend. Eino Freeman on N. 10th Street had two lighted candles taken, Richard Shatka of 3rd Ave. NE had an 18-inch wreath with lights stolen, and Jack Sterling, 5th Ave. NE, had a 3-foot electric Santa taken.
60 years ago (1962)
(Photo) The recount of county votes in the state governor's race finally got underway after a legal snarl. City clerk Obert Benson carried voter registration books out of city hall guarded by Deputy Dick Ross. Benson said it takes a court order before the books can leave his office. A phone call from a state supreme court justice did the trick.
80 years ago (1942)
A campaign to acquire every used tin can in the Brainerd area to be salvaged for war efforts was launched today. A meeting of the Brainerd Salvage Committee was held last night in the office of the Brainerd Defense Council. S.R. Hickerson is chair of the salvage effort, and Mrs. Frank Hickerson chairs the women's division.
100 years ago (1922)
A committee from West Brainerd appeared before the council and asked that street lights be installed on the Mississippi River bridge and maintained as other street lights are. The matter was left to the electric light committee with power to act.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
