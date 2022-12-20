This Was Brainerd - Dec. 20

DECEMBER 20

20 years ago (2002)

The Brainerd Mighty Gulls are headed down the path of their predecessors, the Brainerd Bears and Brainerd Bobcats. The Northwoods League president said that the Gulls will not play in 2003 since owner Perry Platisha did not submit the required letter of credit to the league. Platisha said he is taking another career opportunity in sports management.

30 years ago (1992)

The Warrior boys' hockey team skated past Crookston 7-3 yesterday afternoon after losing to East Grand Forks 5-2 the day before in non-conference action. Brainerd fell behind 3-1 in the opening period before roaring back to score three goals in each of the second and third periods. Chad Chisholm had two goals for Brainerd.

ADVERTISEMENT

40 years ago (1982)

The Christmas spirit didn't stop thieves from taking yard decorations at three city homes this past weekend. Eino Freeman on N. 10th Street had two lighted candles taken, Richard Shatka of 3rd Ave. NE had an 18-inch wreath with lights stolen, and Jack Sterling, 5th Ave. NE, had a 3-foot electric Santa taken.

60 years ago (1962)

(Photo) The recount of county votes in the state governor's race finally got underway after a legal snarl. City clerk Obert Benson carried voter registration books out of city hall guarded by Deputy Dick Ross. Benson said it takes a court order before the books can leave his office. A phone call from a state supreme court justice did the trick.

80 years ago (1942)

A campaign to acquire every used tin can in the Brainerd area to be salvaged for war efforts was launched today. A meeting of the Brainerd Salvage Committee was held last night in the office of the Brainerd Defense Council. S.R. Hickerson is chair of the salvage effort, and Mrs. Frank Hickerson chairs the women's division.

100 years ago (1922)

A committee from West Brainerd appeared before the council and asked that street lights be installed on the Mississippi River bridge and maintained as other street lights are. The matter was left to the electric light committee with power to act.

ADVERTISEMENT