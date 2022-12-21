This Was Brainerd - Dec. 21

DECEMBER 21
20 years ago (2002)
Floyd Emerson, 91, editor of the Brainerd Dispatch from 1952-1974, has died at Spearfish, S. Dakota. Emerson, a life-long newspaperman, had been writing a column for the Black Hills Pioneer right up to the time of his death. He even wrote his own obituary, and asked that a copy be sent to the Dispatch for publication. (It appeared on December 23, 2002).
30 years ago (1992)
Could there be another dynasty forming at Brainerd's Paul Bunyan Invitational wrestling tournament? Foley repeated as champs this year, but have a way to go to match the Staples string of 14-in-a-row from 1974 through 1987. Brainerd finished fifth but had two repeat champs: Matt Ostrowski (125) and Jake Jensen (135).
40 years ago (1982)
Burlington Northern in Brainerd and Baxter is one of the most dangerous hazardous waste sites in the country, according to a list from the U.S. EPA. The list includes 418 sites in 45 states and five territories. All are eligible for part of the $1.6 billion in cleanup money from the federal government.
60 years ago (1962)
Mrs. Blanche Clark of Brainerd just won a new home – but she doesn't know it yet. She's visiting in Canada and her family hasn't caught up with her. The home is an A-frame model, one of ten given away nationally in a contest sponsored by the National LP Gas Council. It includes a range, water heater and space heater – all gas of course.
80 years ago (1942)
Miss Eula Michael, city and school nurse, has put out a call for a wood stove to aid a widow with three children. The stove they have cannot heat their home safely. She also asked residents to aid the Salvation Army in preparing Christmas baskets for the needy. There are nearly 100 families that otherwise will not be able to enjoy the holiday.
100 years ago (1922)
Brainerd will have two skating rinks ready for the holidays. One is for the little folks only and is located on the east side of Gregory Park. The big rink is located at S. 10th and Norwood Streets and should be completely flooded in two days time. The warming house is almost complete and will measure 15 by 40 feet.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives