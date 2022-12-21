This Was Brainerd - Dec. 21

DECEMBER 21

20 years ago (2002)

Floyd Emerson, 91, editor of the Brainerd Dispatch from 1952-1974, has died at Spearfish, S. Dakota. Emerson, a life-long newspaperman, had been writing a column for the Black Hills Pioneer right up to the time of his death. He even wrote his own obituary, and asked that a copy be sent to the Dispatch for publication. (It appeared on December 23, 2002).

30 years ago (1992)

Could there be another dynasty forming at Brainerd's Paul Bunyan Invitational wrestling tournament? Foley repeated as champs this year, but have a way to go to match the Staples string of 14-in-a-row from 1974 through 1987. Brainerd finished fifth but had two repeat champs: Matt Ostrowski (125) and Jake Jensen (135).

40 years ago (1982)

Burlington Northern in Brainerd and Baxter is one of the most dangerous hazardous waste sites in the country, according to a list from the U.S. EPA. The list includes 418 sites in 45 states and five territories. All are eligible for part of the $1.6 billion in cleanup money from the federal government.

60 years ago (1962)

Mrs. Blanche Clark of Brainerd just won a new home – but she doesn't know it yet. She's visiting in Canada and her family hasn't caught up with her. The home is an A-frame model, one of ten given away nationally in a contest sponsored by the National LP Gas Council. It includes a range, water heater and space heater – all gas of course.

80 years ago (1942)

Miss Eula Michael, city and school nurse, has put out a call for a wood stove to aid a widow with three children. The stove they have cannot heat their home safely. She also asked residents to aid the Salvation Army in preparing Christmas baskets for the needy. There are nearly 100 families that otherwise will not be able to enjoy the holiday.

100 years ago (1922)

Brainerd will have two skating rinks ready for the holidays. One is for the little folks only and is located on the east side of Gregory Park. The big rink is located at S. 10th and Norwood Streets and should be completely flooded in two days time. The warming house is almost complete and will measure 15 by 40 feet.

