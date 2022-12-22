This Was Brainerd - Dec. 22

DECEMBER 22
20 years ago (2002)
Not even odds of 120 million-to-1 are keeping people from buying Powerball tickets, not with a jackpot of $280 million in two days time. “It's been crazy in here,” said one convenience store manager, with everyone out Christmas shopping. There are now more big betting pools, with groups buying 200-300 tickets at a time.
30 years ago (1992)
Words cannot express the gratitude Chet Bogucki and Sarah Luther have for St. Joseph's Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital. A cooperative effort between the two set up a chronic dialysis unit here in Brainerd, meaning Bogucki and Luther – and others like them – won't have to drive to St. Cloud three days a week for life-saving dialysis.
40 years ago (1982)
A wary crowd of Brainerd merchants told MnDOT last night that a planned $4 million improvement project on Washington Street might be the proverbial last straw. Restricting parking and fewer turn lanes on the street, the merchants said, could mean lost customers at a time when many businesses are struggling for survival.
60 years ago (1962)
In a carnival of technical fouls and treks to the free-throw line, Brainerd JC went down to a 93-69 defeat at the hands of Gogebic JC, who mounted a 31-point final quarter. Gogebic got one technical foul, but the Raiders had two called on Gerry Blanck, one on talkative Roger Converse, and even one on the small but noisy crowd.
80 years ago (1942)
By order of the Board of War Communications, effective at midnight last night, the Western Union Telegraph Co. will no longer accept telegrams of greetings and congratulations. The company must also cancel all its non-telegraphic services. This is a war measure to keep the wires clear for war messages.
100 years ago (1922)
(Adv.) Ease your tight, aching chest. Stop the pain and break up congestion. Feel a bad cold loosen up in a short time with “Red Pepper Rub.” Nothing has as much concentrated heat as red peppers; you feel the tingling heat in less than three minutes. Get Rowles Red Pepper Rub at any drug store.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives