This Was Brainerd - Dec. 22

DECEMBER 22

20 years ago (2002)

Not even odds of 120 million-to-1 are keeping people from buying Powerball tickets, not with a jackpot of $280 million in two days time. “It's been crazy in here,” said one convenience store manager, with everyone out Christmas shopping. There are now more big betting pools, with groups buying 200-300 tickets at a time.

30 years ago (1992)

Words cannot express the gratitude Chet Bogucki and Sarah Luther have for St. Joseph's Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital. A cooperative effort between the two set up a chronic dialysis unit here in Brainerd, meaning Bogucki and Luther – and others like them – won't have to drive to St. Cloud three days a week for life-saving dialysis.

40 years ago (1982)

A wary crowd of Brainerd merchants told MnDOT last night that a planned $4 million improvement project on Washington Street might be the proverbial last straw. Restricting parking and fewer turn lanes on the street, the merchants said, could mean lost customers at a time when many businesses are struggling for survival.

60 years ago (1962)

In a carnival of technical fouls and treks to the free-throw line, Brainerd JC went down to a 93-69 defeat at the hands of Gogebic JC, who mounted a 31-point final quarter. Gogebic got one technical foul, but the Raiders had two called on Gerry Blanck, one on talkative Roger Converse, and even one on the small but noisy crowd.

80 years ago (1942)

By order of the Board of War Communications, effective at midnight last night, the Western Union Telegraph Co. will no longer accept telegrams of greetings and congratulations. The company must also cancel all its non-telegraphic services. This is a war measure to keep the wires clear for war messages.

100 years ago (1922)

(Adv.) Ease your tight, aching chest. Stop the pain and break up congestion. Feel a bad cold loosen up in a short time with “Red Pepper Rub.” Nothing has as much concentrated heat as red peppers; you feel the tingling heat in less than three minutes. Get Rowles Red Pepper Rub at any drug store.

