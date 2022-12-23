This Was Brainerd - Dec. 23

DECEMBER 23
20 years ago (2002)
A Christmas atmosphere prevailed at the Brainerd Holiday Gymnastics Invitational, with an asst. coach in a Santa suit and plenty of Santa hats and Christmas ties. Defending Class 2A state champ Lakeville won with 144.625 points; Brainerd was fourth with 141.075. The Warriors' Kathleen Lorenz won uneven bars with a sparkling 9.65.
30 years ago (1992)
County attorney Jack Graham told county commissioners it was time to resolve the differences between them and move ahead in the new year. But he also told them not to pay a bill from Tom Fitzpatrick for advice given on an employee medical bill because Graham wasn't consulted first. If paid, he would charge Fitzpatrick with a gross misdemeanor.
40 years ago (1982)
A 24-8 northern hauled out of Daggett Lake by Ted Cosmer, of Crosslake, is one of the largest caught in the area on hook and line in several winters. It hit on a sucker minnow.
60 years ago (1962)
It was “feed the ball to Bruce Gross” last night as the 6-5 junior poured in 31 points to lead the Warriors to a 74-55 win at Little Falls. Guards Jerry Lyscio and Charlie Cummins supported with 11 points each. It was unbeaten Brainerd's fifth win in a row, and they moved to the top of the conference with a 4-0 record.
80 years ago (1942)
Frank Russell, head of the Brainerd Citizens Defense Corps, is today contacting the city council and state officials in an effort to get a real air raid siren for use here. While the whistle at the NP Railroad shops has been used for blackouts, etc., residents often don't pay much heed to the whistle as it is used so often for regular purposes.
100 years ago (1922)
The Purity Ice Co. is a new firm just organized in Brainerd. It is headed by E.A. Romain, formerly of Crosby. The Purity will cut its ice from White Sand Lake, a spring fed body of water, and its ice houses will be at that lake. Ice will be brought to town by a large truck, with two smaller trucks to deliver to customers.
