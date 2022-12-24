This Was Brainerd - Dec. 24

DECEMBER 24

20 years ago (2002)

It's a bittersweet Christmas for Mark and Ellie Loschko of Nisswa. An emotional story of the struggles for life of their baby Annabelle captured the hearts of many in the lakes area before she passed away at age five months. But the Loschkos will celebrate this Christmas with their baby girl Lilyanna, who will be four weeks old on Christmas Day.

30 years ago (1992)

(Photo) Arnie and Rita Farber opened their Christmas gift early this year. The present was a healthy baby boy from South Korea. Unable to have a child of their own, the couple decided to adopt. After fighting their way through the paperwork, the baby, now named Shaun Lee, arrived here in October.

40 years ago (1982)

After months of bell-ringing and fund-raising, the Salvation Army's Christmas project came together with the making of food baskets. In a year when the need may be the greatest in decades, the Army delivered more than 400 food baskets, each complete with a turkey, to needy families yesterday.

60 years ago (1962)

A 19-year-old Brainerd man escaped injury at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day when his car went out of control after it blew a tire on a township road southeast of Brainerd and struck a tree. The 1960 car was listed as a total loss. He said when the tire blew it pulled him off the road.

80 years ago (1942)

Nearly 100 “absent guest” Christmas baskets were handed out to needy families yesterday. Each contained a chicken and all other needs for dinner as well as gifts of candy and fruit. Meanwhile, the Elks Lodge entertained 1,000 kiddies at its annual Christmas party at the Paramount Theatre.

100 years ago (1922)

The homes of two prominent citizens were entered and ransacked during the holidays. Dr. Beise and family are visiting family in St. Louis and the crime was found by the caretaker. Dr. Henri Ribbel and family are spending the winter in California and their house was torn apart. Police feel both jobs are work of the same gang.

