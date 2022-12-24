This Was Brainerd - Dec. 24

DECEMBER 24
20 years ago (2002)
It's a bittersweet Christmas for Mark and Ellie Loschko of Nisswa. An emotional story of the struggles for life of their baby Annabelle captured the hearts of many in the lakes area before she passed away at age five months. But the Loschkos will celebrate this Christmas with their baby girl Lilyanna, who will be four weeks old on Christmas Day.
30 years ago (1992)
(Photo) Arnie and Rita Farber opened their Christmas gift early this year. The present was a healthy baby boy from South Korea. Unable to have a child of their own, the couple decided to adopt. After fighting their way through the paperwork, the baby, now named Shaun Lee, arrived here in October.
40 years ago (1982)
After months of bell-ringing and fund-raising, the Salvation Army's Christmas project came together with the making of food baskets. In a year when the need may be the greatest in decades, the Army delivered more than 400 food baskets, each complete with a turkey, to needy families yesterday.
60 years ago (1962)
A 19-year-old Brainerd man escaped injury at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day when his car went out of control after it blew a tire on a township road southeast of Brainerd and struck a tree. The 1960 car was listed as a total loss. He said when the tire blew it pulled him off the road.
80 years ago (1942)
Nearly 100 “absent guest” Christmas baskets were handed out to needy families yesterday. Each contained a chicken and all other needs for dinner as well as gifts of candy and fruit. Meanwhile, the Elks Lodge entertained 1,000 kiddies at its annual Christmas party at the Paramount Theatre.
100 years ago (1922)
The homes of two prominent citizens were entered and ransacked during the holidays. Dr. Beise and family are visiting family in St. Louis and the crime was found by the caretaker. Dr. Henri Ribbel and family are spending the winter in California and their house was torn apart. Police feel both jobs are work of the same gang.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives