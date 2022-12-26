This Was Brainerd - Dec. 26

DECEMBER 26
20 years ago (2002)
Nisswa and Minnesota Power officials were quick to find the cause of a power outage on Christmas Eve day. A hit-run driver hit the power pole in front of the American Legion Club, severing the pole and damaging two others. Law enforcement will have no problem finding the driver. He left part of his car behind – the license plate.
30 years ago (1992)
Big Island's future should be secure with an official joint powers board looking after it. The county board last week entered into an agreement with the DNR and Ideal Twp. to administer Big Island and nearby Steamboat and Little Islands in Upper Whitefish Lake. They have unique historical and ecological importance, and 150-year-old trees.
40 years ago (1982)
Mother Nature made sure that the Brainerd area had a white Christmas, as approximately four inches of snow covered the ground on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The winter storm, however, spared much of the area to the west and north of here.
60 years ago (1962)
(Adv.) Food for Happy New Year Feasting! Hormel's Whole Ready-to-Serve Hams – lb. 49 cents; U.S. Good Rolled Rib Roast – lb. 99 cents; Schaefer's U.S. Choice Standing Rib Roast – lb. 99 cents; Nash's Coffee – 2 lb. Can - $1.19; Frozen Prima 10-oz. Pizza – 59 cents each. Schaefer's Model Market.
80 years ago (1942)
The Brainerd area was digging out today from a blizzard that hit Christmas morning and lasted all day. Only six inches or a bit more fell, but winds whipped the snow into drifts of three feet or more and kept folks indoors most of the day.
100 years ago (1922)
Miss Eula Michael, city and school nurse, reports that a very worthy family is in need of a mattress. The nine members of the family are sleeping in two beds. If anyone has a mattress to donate, Miss Michael will appreciate a telephone call to that effect.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives