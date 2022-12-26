This Was Brainerd - Dec. 26

DECEMBER 26

20 years ago (2002)

Nisswa and Minnesota Power officials were quick to find the cause of a power outage on Christmas Eve day. A hit-run driver hit the power pole in front of the American Legion Club, severing the pole and damaging two others. Law enforcement will have no problem finding the driver. He left part of his car behind – the license plate.

30 years ago (1992)

Big Island's future should be secure with an official joint powers board looking after it. The county board last week entered into an agreement with the DNR and Ideal Twp. to administer Big Island and nearby Steamboat and Little Islands in Upper Whitefish Lake. They have unique historical and ecological importance, and 150-year-old trees.

40 years ago (1982)

Mother Nature made sure that the Brainerd area had a white Christmas, as approximately four inches of snow covered the ground on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The winter storm, however, spared much of the area to the west and north of here.

60 years ago (1962)

(Adv.) Food for Happy New Year Feasting! Hormel's Whole Ready-to-Serve Hams – lb. 49 cents; U.S. Good Rolled Rib Roast – lb. 99 cents; Schaefer's U.S. Choice Standing Rib Roast – lb. 99 cents; Nash's Coffee – 2 lb. Can - $1.19; Frozen Prima 10-oz. Pizza – 59 cents each. Schaefer's Model Market.

80 years ago (1942)

The Brainerd area was digging out today from a blizzard that hit Christmas morning and lasted all day. Only six inches or a bit more fell, but winds whipped the snow into drifts of three feet or more and kept folks indoors most of the day.

100 years ago (1922)

Miss Eula Michael, city and school nurse, reports that a very worthy family is in need of a mattress. The nine members of the family are sleeping in two beds. If anyone has a mattress to donate, Miss Michael will appreciate a telephone call to that effect.

