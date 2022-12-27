This Was Brainerd - Dec. 27

DECEMBER 27

20 years ago (2002)

Officer Tim Melin of the Brainerd police is known for sniffing out trouble when thieves strike. So it's no surprise he was in the lead when the band Ded Walleye had their trailer of equipment stolen at the Blue Ox Bar at 1:30 a.m. Within minutes, Melin had found the fishy culprits at Franklin Junior High. Equipment returned and three adults arrested; quick work.

30 years ago (1992)

A new technical college building in Brainerd will take full advantage of the view of the Mississippi and the southern exposure, served by a new road skirting the gentle curve of the river. The new building will be just southwest of the current BCC campus, whose football field will have be moved, as the new building would end “right on the 50-yard line.”

40 years ago (1982)

a bright-eyed young doe that was viciously attacked by dogs last month was rescued by Ralph Oase of Fifty Lakes and nursed back to health by Sheriff's Deputy Harold Holk and family. Holk's young daughter named the doe “Rudolph's sister.” After a month of care she was released back into the wild two days before Christmas.

60 years ago (1962)

In what marked the first traffic death in Brainerd since 1960, a Brainerd girl, age 19, was killed when her northbound car skidded on the snow on S. 6th Street and struck another car headed south. The girl was thrown from her car into the ditch. A third car was struck by the southbound vehicle, but there were no further injuries.

80 years ago (1942)

Dairymen of the Brainerd area have been urged by the Agricultural Dept. of the Univ. of Minn. to have all old milk cans retinned. A shortage of tin is making the purchase of new cans almost impossible. Farmers should take their cans to the nearest creamery for processing.

100 years ago (1922)

The three-week popularity contest held by the Golden Rule Store has ended with the Salvation Army declared the winner with 227,687 votes. They worked hard for the win which brings them the Pathe Phonograph and $50 in records. The American Legion was second with 214,996 votes, and St. Francis Guild third with 201,108.

