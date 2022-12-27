This Was Brainerd - Dec. 27

DECEMBER 27
20 years ago (2002)
Officer Tim Melin of the Brainerd police is known for sniffing out trouble when thieves strike. So it's no surprise he was in the lead when the band Ded Walleye had their trailer of equipment stolen at the Blue Ox Bar at 1:30 a.m. Within minutes, Melin had found the fishy culprits at Franklin Junior High. Equipment returned and three adults arrested; quick work.
30 years ago (1992)
A new technical college building in Brainerd will take full advantage of the view of the Mississippi and the southern exposure, served by a new road skirting the gentle curve of the river. The new building will be just southwest of the current BCC campus, whose football field will have be moved, as the new building would end “right on the 50-yard line.”
40 years ago (1982)
a bright-eyed young doe that was viciously attacked by dogs last month was rescued by Ralph Oase of Fifty Lakes and nursed back to health by Sheriff's Deputy Harold Holk and family. Holk's young daughter named the doe “Rudolph's sister.” After a month of care she was released back into the wild two days before Christmas.
60 years ago (1962)
In what marked the first traffic death in Brainerd since 1960, a Brainerd girl, age 19, was killed when her northbound car skidded on the snow on S. 6th Street and struck another car headed south. The girl was thrown from her car into the ditch. A third car was struck by the southbound vehicle, but there were no further injuries.
80 years ago (1942)
Dairymen of the Brainerd area have been urged by the Agricultural Dept. of the Univ. of Minn. to have all old milk cans retinned. A shortage of tin is making the purchase of new cans almost impossible. Farmers should take their cans to the nearest creamery for processing.
100 years ago (1922)
The three-week popularity contest held by the Golden Rule Store has ended with the Salvation Army declared the winner with 227,687 votes. They worked hard for the win which brings them the Pathe Phonograph and $50 in records. The American Legion was second with 214,996 votes, and St. Francis Guild third with 201,108.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives