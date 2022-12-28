This Was Brainerd - Dec. 28

DECEMBER 28

20 years ago (2002)

Black holes mystify astronomers, but area residents have an earthbound black hole to ponder. The hole is in the ice at the Hwy 371 bay of N. Long Lake, and it measures 2,128 feet by 400 feet. It first appeared last winter and as many as a dozen people on ATVs and snowmobiles have gone into it. Over $4,000 has been spent to find its cause.

30 years ago (1992)

Arsonist Richard Needham admitted his guilt in connection with the fire on October 1991, which caused an estimated $1 million damage in downtown Brainerd. Through a plea deal he was sentenced to more than three years in prison. In return for the guilty plea the county attorney did not ask for a stiffer sentence.

40 years ago (1982)

A vandal who left a bloody trail behind him made a “total disaster” of a city home last night. Brainerd police are questioning a suspect. The home of Al Converse, who is vacationing, had several windows broken, thousands of dollars in furniture destroyed and the Christmas tree overturned and everything on it broken.

60 years ago (1962)

A solid Warrior lead of 31-16 just before halftime couldn't stand up to a furious Granite Falls second-half charge, and the game went to OT. Brainerd prevailed for a 62-57 win, their 6th in a row. Guards Jerry Lyscio with 22 points and Charlie Cummins with 14 led the way. Big Bruce Gross and Mike Garvey had 12 and 10.

80 years ago (1942)

The annual ice harvest by the Brainerd Ice Co. on Rice Lake is underway a week earlier than normal thanks to cold weather coming earlier. The ice is in top condition and 6,000 tons are being cut and stored in the ice house near the lake. The company is employing 35 men on the annual project.

100 years ago (1922)

Little Betty Risberg was sliding down the hill behind the sisters hospital and hit a tree, breaking her arm and bruising the right side of her face. Dr. Badeaux took x-rays and set the arm. She is resting comfortably at home. The hill, known as “Pig Pen,” is dangerous and there have already been a number of accidents.

