This Was Brainerd - Dec. 28

DECEMBER 28
20 years ago (2002)
Black holes mystify astronomers, but area residents have an earthbound black hole to ponder. The hole is in the ice at the Hwy 371 bay of N. Long Lake, and it measures 2,128 feet by 400 feet. It first appeared last winter and as many as a dozen people on ATVs and snowmobiles have gone into it. Over $4,000 has been spent to find its cause.
30 years ago (1992)
Arsonist Richard Needham admitted his guilt in connection with the fire on October 1991, which caused an estimated $1 million damage in downtown Brainerd. Through a plea deal he was sentenced to more than three years in prison. In return for the guilty plea the county attorney did not ask for a stiffer sentence.
40 years ago (1982)
A vandal who left a bloody trail behind him made a “total disaster” of a city home last night. Brainerd police are questioning a suspect. The home of Al Converse, who is vacationing, had several windows broken, thousands of dollars in furniture destroyed and the Christmas tree overturned and everything on it broken.
60 years ago (1962)
A solid Warrior lead of 31-16 just before halftime couldn't stand up to a furious Granite Falls second-half charge, and the game went to OT. Brainerd prevailed for a 62-57 win, their 6th in a row. Guards Jerry Lyscio with 22 points and Charlie Cummins with 14 led the way. Big Bruce Gross and Mike Garvey had 12 and 10.
80 years ago (1942)
The annual ice harvest by the Brainerd Ice Co. on Rice Lake is underway a week earlier than normal thanks to cold weather coming earlier. The ice is in top condition and 6,000 tons are being cut and stored in the ice house near the lake. The company is employing 35 men on the annual project.
100 years ago (1922)
Little Betty Risberg was sliding down the hill behind the sisters hospital and hit a tree, breaking her arm and bruising the right side of her face. Dr. Badeaux took x-rays and set the arm. She is resting comfortably at home. The hill, known as “Pig Pen,” is dangerous and there have already been a number of accidents.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives