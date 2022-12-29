This Was Brainerd - Dec. 29

DECEMBER 29
20 years ago (2002)
Every time Shaun Kennedy steps onto a diving board there is the chance a record will fall. The talented senior did just that at the Brainerd Invitational as his score of 483.60 points shattered the 11-dive pool record of 439.00. Kennedy's record-breaking performance helped Brainerd to a third-place finish.
30 years ago (1992)
It's like being named a Rhodes Scholar, or perhaps a sports All-American. Jessica Albrecht, a 1992 grad from Brainerd High School, has been named one of just 14 students out of 221,256 nationwide as a National Advanced Placement Scholar. She took 11 AP classes and averaged 4.52 on a 5-point scale. She was able to enter Harvard as a sophomore.
40 years ago (1982)
Coach Roger Nibbe's Warrior girls' basketball team hoped their 2-3 zone with three tall girls ringing the basket could contain the moves of Staples' star Jessica Beachy. The plan worked for three quarters with Staples leading just 27-23, but Beachy wasn't to be denied, scoring 23 points to lead to a 46-33 victory over Brainerd.
60 years ago (1962)
(Photo) Kirby Klingelhofer, 16-year-old junior at Aitkin High School, hit the walleye jackpot between 6:30 and 8 a.m. two days ago on Lone Lake south of Aitkin. Both these walleyes weigh in at 12-pounds. He caught them on shiner minnows in 15 feet of water.
80 years ago (1942)
When Stanley Franklin leaves for service in the Navy in a day or two, he will join six brothers who are already serving in the armed forces. The six, all in the Army, are: Lawrence, Harold, Patrick, Merlin, Richard and Homer. They are the sons of Mrs. William Franklin, of Northeast Brainerd.
100 years ago (1922)
Violinist Axel Skovgaard, who has been compared to Ole Bull and has played for the Kings of Denmark, Sweden and Norway, will play for Brainerd audiences on Jan. 1 at Koop Hall. The concert is sponsored by the Brainerd Business and Professional Women's Assn. His hands are said to be insured for $50,000.
28/50: People in the Northern Pacific Railroad depot waiting area, circa 1910. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
29/50: Chicago Tavern on Gilbert Lake circa 1938-1943. Dancing and food. Al LaBarre was the owner. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area' published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
30/50: State Champion was this Brainerd amateur baseball team of 1894, which later saw two of those players advance to the major leagues. Pictured here are (front row) Frary, catcher; Phyle, rf-pit.; Howe, pit., rf; C. McCarthy, 1st; (middle row) Burgum, shortstop, W.P. Buckley, manager; Hill; 3rd; (back row) W. McCarthy, cf; Blandy, lf; Warner, 2nd. Source: 'Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971'. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1971.
37/50: Brainerd Fire Department. Dispatch archives
38/50: W.E. Lively, the hustling Maxwell auto dealer, has sold a Maxwell to Joseph Johnson. Pictured is a Maxwell Mascotte Touring 1911 by Lars-Göran Lindgren Sweden - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1526033
39/50: This truck belonged to Silas Hall's Transfer Line just after World War I. It was used for hauling freight from the NP (Northern Pacific Railroad) depot to stores around town as well as for other kinds of moving. The picture was taken in front of the railroad freight office. Before the truck, Silas Hal used teams of horses and wagons which he kept at 415 Main (now Washington Street). Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
40/50: The 1916 Brainerd police force, pictured here, included the following men: The plain clothes men at either end were Jack Brandt (left) and Ted Nesheim; (front row, left to right) Charles Varner, chief, and Tom Templeton. (Rear, left to right) Erick Graff, Hans Saude and August Swanson. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
41/50: This building at Seventh and Laurel, still a well-known landmark in Brainerd, was the home of the Citizen's State Bank, from 1909 to 1927, when the bank then moved to quarters across the street. This picture was taken in 1913. Source: Brainerd Minnesota 1871 - 1971. Reproduced from the Centennial Edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.
42/50: The "fill" grounds skating rink, located near Franklin Junior High School, winter of 1938-39. Source: 'Out of the Woods, A Pictorial History of The Brainerd Lakes Area', Published by The Brainerd Daily Dispatch. Copyright 1994.
44/50: 60 years ago (1959) (Photo) Robert Dobson, 15, is interested in how long he can keep a kite aloft. He launched a kite at 3 p.m. yesterday near the court house and it's still flying despite a near disaster when a truck caught the kite string. The weatherman says it will remain windy today. Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
45/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives
46/50: The state hospital campus on Highway 18.
47/50: Santa takes a ride during a Christmas parade in downtown Brainerd.
48/50: Children crowd around Santa during downtown Brainerd Christmas festivities.
50/50: Brainerd Dispatch archives