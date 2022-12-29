This Was Brainerd - Dec. 29

DECEMBER 29

20 years ago (2002)

Every time Shaun Kennedy steps onto a diving board there is the chance a record will fall. The talented senior did just that at the Brainerd Invitational as his score of 483.60 points shattered the 11-dive pool record of 439.00. Kennedy's record-breaking performance helped Brainerd to a third-place finish.

30 years ago (1992)

It's like being named a Rhodes Scholar, or perhaps a sports All-American. Jessica Albrecht, a 1992 grad from Brainerd High School, has been named one of just 14 students out of 221,256 nationwide as a National Advanced Placement Scholar. She took 11 AP classes and averaged 4.52 on a 5-point scale. She was able to enter Harvard as a sophomore.

40 years ago (1982)

Coach Roger Nibbe's Warrior girls' basketball team hoped their 2-3 zone with three tall girls ringing the basket could contain the moves of Staples' star Jessica Beachy. The plan worked for three quarters with Staples leading just 27-23, but Beachy wasn't to be denied, scoring 23 points to lead to a 46-33 victory over Brainerd.

60 years ago (1962)

(Photo) Kirby Klingelhofer, 16-year-old junior at Aitkin High School, hit the walleye jackpot between 6:30 and 8 a.m. two days ago on Lone Lake south of Aitkin. Both these walleyes weigh in at 12-pounds. He caught them on shiner minnows in 15 feet of water.

80 years ago (1942)

When Stanley Franklin leaves for service in the Navy in a day or two, he will join six brothers who are already serving in the armed forces. The six, all in the Army, are: Lawrence, Harold, Patrick, Merlin, Richard and Homer. They are the sons of Mrs. William Franklin, of Northeast Brainerd.

100 years ago (1922)

Violinist Axel Skovgaard, who has been compared to Ole Bull and has played for the Kings of Denmark, Sweden and Norway, will play for Brainerd audiences on Jan. 1 at Koop Hall. The concert is sponsored by the Brainerd Business and Professional Women's Assn. His hands are said to be insured for $50,000.

